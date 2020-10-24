After shutting down in March this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Michelson Museum of Art, located at 216 N. Bolivar St. finally reopened its doors this week.
Director Susan Spears said that she was very excited to reopen the museum doors and get back closer to normal.
“We are just so excited to have people in the museum again,” Spears said.
Though the museum usually features two collections from their personal storage, and one traveling set, Spears said that right now the museum is just featuring work from their own collection.
The museum’s famous African Mask exhibit is currently on display, along with work by Leo Michelson himself, and many others.
“We have such an amazing collection for a small town,” Spears said, emphasizing the museums wide variety of work from a number of famous artists, whose art is also depicted in museums like the Metropolitan.
Having been closed for more than six months the museum is not waiting to get right back in the swing of things, with their first event scheduled for Halloween this year.
Museum volunteer Audrey Lozano will once again host a Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event at the Museum on Saturday, Oct. 31, with the altar on display through the next week.
Lozano said that this years event will be a little different, with the traditional holiday alter set up to be viewed through the window, instead of in a large gathering area in the museum.
She said that community members are still welcome to come into the museum and get a closer look at the altar, and ask Lozano any questions about the history of the holiday.
“We are just trying to do this as safely as we can,” Lozano said.
The annual ‘Oh Christmas Tree’ holiday display and event will also still be taking place at the museum this year.
Spears said that on Nov. 17 the display will go up, with a totally new look than in previous years.
“We are using a lot of the same displays, but we are mixing up the decorations this year,” Spears said.
A reception for the display will be held on Nov. 19 at the museum from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Michelson Museum of Art is open to the community Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m. Community members are required to wear masks and social distance while in the museum.
Admission to the museum is free, though donations are accepted.