A great time for a great cause is in store Friday, Sept. 6, as Mike Yancy’s Place Inc. hosts its inaugural dinner and dance fundraiser from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Marshall Convention Center.
Founded by Karnack native, the late Mike Yancy, the local nonprofit has served as a shoulder to lean on for cancer patients in need.
“We met some amazing people along the journey, and we’re still friends with them today,” said co-founder and CEO Jackie Yancy-Jackson.
Tickets are available for $25 through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Raffle tickets for a 55-inch smart TV will be sold until Sept. 6. The winner will be announced at the fundraising event, which will offer a catered dinner, a silent auction, door prizes and dancing.
“I would encourage everyone to come out and try to enjoy the event, learn something about something that they didn’t know about ... get to talk to people at the event who are cancer survivors, people who are clients of ours,” said Jackson. “Come out and meet people in our city.”
“Help us celebrate; help us make money so we can continue to help the community,” she said.
THE VISION
The late Yancy, who was Jackson’s husband, started the mission out of desire to help others, despite his own battle with glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer.
“He worked for a full year after being diagnosed and spent the second year establishing a telephone ministry to offer encouragement to other cancer patients,” said Jackson.
Yancy felt led to birth the ministry after witnessing the desperate plea of others while waiting on his car following cancer treatments.
“My husband and I used to go to the Methodist hospital on a regular basis to meet with his neuro-oncologist,” said Jackson.
The couple, who are both Karnack natives, was living in Houston at the time.
“One day we came down to the waiting area. We were waiting for the valet to bring our car around and we noticed there were a lot of people that were less fortunate than us,” Jackson recalled. “They were asking for money to get back home; they were asking for food. You can just tell that they were in a bad situation.”
Realizing they, too, were cancer patients, Yancy worried about their ability to pay for their necessary treatments.
“He said: You think we can do something?” Jackson recalled. “He realized how expensive cancer treatments were and wondered: ‘How does a person without a good job and insurance benefits survive this disease financially?’ That was when he decided he wanted to help cancer patients get through the toughest times of their lives. He just wanted to help in any way that he could.”
Onboard with his vision, Jackson immediately began creating an application process to help screen prospective clients. While she worked on establishing the foundation, Yancy activated his telephone ministry.
“He started calling other cancer patients and encouraging them and saying we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that and we’re going help you fight. And then he actually shared his experiences of cancer,” said Jackson, reminiscing how Yancy always kept a sense of humor to help clients maintain their joy in the midst of the storm.
“He loved everybody he called,” said Jackson, sharing how thankful she was that he never experienced pain until his last final 12 days.
“God was soooo gentle with us,” she said. “I mean he was amazing.”
Yancy passed away on Feb. 26, 2014, but his vision to help others carries on through Jackson, their son Austin; and Jackson’s brother, Harold Lovely, who all make up the foundation’s board of directors.
“After he passed away, the foundation became a nonprofit on Jan. 25, 2015, less than a year after he passed away. So we did a lot of good work,” said Jackson.
The first year, they received more than $35,000 worth of donations from church members, who gave out of love for the cause.
“To think about these two little people who were trying to help some people (was mind-blowing),” said Jackson. “Our mission was just to make sure everybody had what they need when they went to the doctor. We had 12 clients that year.”
The first fundraising gala, held in 2015 in Houston, was also successful as supporters rallied around Jackson to help continue the cause.
“Mike had only been gone a little over a year. And one of my coworkers in the aerospace industry said you can do this. He said I’ll pull everything together as your caterer and I will make it a beautiful event, and it was amazing,” Jackson recalled.
In 2017, after moving to Marshall and remarrying, Jackson said she thought she would have to close the foundation due to the lack of donors and exposure; but thanks to the support of her new husband, Kenneth Jackson, and family, they’ve been able to keep the mission alive.
“I (initially) found it very hard to find people who were willing to be donors. And I thought: ‘Wow, this is going to be hard and I might have to give this up,’” she shared. “That was the last thing I wanted to do.
“But because my husband is so amazing … he is the guy who takes all the tickets — for every event we’re doing — to work; and he has other people selling tickets for me. And he respects my late husband and he loves him,” said Jackson. “He loves him because he loves me. I’m just a blessed woman.”
After getting the organization acquainted with the East Texas community, Mike Yancy’s Place put on a basketball fundraiser, in 2018, to raise funds.
“It was so much fun,” Jackson said, noting the game featured players ages 40 and older. “We had a ball.”
DINNER-DANCE
This year, Jackson decided to move forward with a formal dinner and dance fundraiser for all the public to enjoy.
“I said I don’t want to sell tickets that are too expensive because I want the entire community (to come),” she said.
Some rare silent auction items for the affair include four hours of free babysitting services, dinner preparation and a free ride up to 300 miles.
“Can you imagine getting that kind of service … it’s just amazing,” Jackson said, noting attendees can arrive as early as 7:30 p.m. to view all auction items.
Jackson has been pleased with the outpouring of support Mike Yancy’s Place has received thus far. Since coming to Marshall, she said the organization has been glad to give back to the community through her volunteerism at David Crockett Elementary School. She’s also been able to bring exposure to the organization through other affiliations.
“I’ve invited myself into some political support groups, if you will, where I’ve met a lot of people. Those people have introduced me to more people in Marshall, so I feel very comfortable in saying that I think this is going to be a very successful event,” said Jackson.
Tickets can be purchased through the website, www.mikeyancysplace.com or by calling Jackson directly at 832-526-6350.
“We’ll have beer and wine that will be served at the event,” she said, noting Pazzeria by Pietro’s owner Joseph Silippazzo will be serving the wine, “and then we’re just going to take our shoes off and just dance a little bit.
“We’ll have a great DJ from the area. The food is going to be amazing,” she said.
For Jackson, the organization’s mission is an important one that’s close to her heart. She finds joy in helping others.
“The thing is no matter how well off we are, no matter how financially secure we are, this ‘Big C’, the cancer disease, it will change your life — totally,” said Jackson. “The cost of cancer is so astronomical. It’s just ridiculous. People have no idea what it costs until you have to deal with it, and people are about two paychecks away from being broke when cancer comes into the (plan).”
The disease can take such a toll that sometimes even family members don’t want to be bothered, she said.
When that happens, “we step in and say if you need a ride, call the CEO. I will drive you to the hospital; I will drive you to the doctor’s office,” Jackson said. “If I can’t, I will call an Uber, a Lyft, depending on where you are, because this is not just limited to Marshall. I’ve had people call me from all over. Whatever they need, from wherever they are, I will take care of it.”
Jackson said the organization is grateful for all donations it receives. She encourages all to support.
“If everybody can give, just a small portion of what they have, on a monthly basis or as frequently as they can, it allows me to be able to continue this effort,” the CEO said.
She said she’s excited about the upcoming benefit and expects a diverse crowd.
“I want everyone involved — from the mayor of Marshall to the cancer patient who can’t catch a ride to the hospital,” said Jackson. “I want to embrace everyone.”
“I love Marshall for supporting me and I was pleasantly surprised at how much support we’ve received to date,” said Jackson. “It’s been amazing.”
If someone doesn’t have a formal, she encourages wearing any Sunday wear they may have.
“We’re calling it a formal dinner dance and we’re doing that intentionally. We don’t want people to feel like they have to go out and buy a $300 dress to go to this special thing or feel uncomfortable in what they’re wearing. If you can’t afford to buy a formal outfit, you wear what you have.”