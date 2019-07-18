Registration for both new and returning students to Marshall ISD for the 2019-20 school year begins Thursday, July 25, and will run through Friday, Aug. 9.
Students who are new to the district will need to register in person at the Marshall ISD Administration Building, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting July 25.
New-to-MISD students must bring the following with them to the administration building when they register:
- Valid driver’s license of parent or legal guardian who is enrolled the child;
- Birth certificate (MUST be original, with seal);
- Social Security card;
- Updated immunization records; and
- Proof of residence (current property tax receipt; current rental agreement; gas, water or electric bill in parent or guardian’s name)
Those who reside with someone in their residence must come with the parent/student to sign a notarized affidavit with one of the acceptable documents above, and both must provide a valid driver license. MISD will provide a notary service free of charge on site during registration.
Students who attended MISD in 2018-19 and are returning to the district do not need to register in person but may register online through the Skyward Family Access portal beginning July 25.
For more information regarding the registration process in MISD, contact the district’s PEIMS Department at 903-927-8700, or you may contact Callie Dorchester, PEIMS Coordinator, via e-mail at dorchesterc@marshallisd.com.