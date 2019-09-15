Staff Reports
LONGVIEW — The 2nd annual Craftoberfest, a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, is coming to Longview on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Craftoberfest, from 2-6 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex in Longview, is a craft beer festival featuring craft beer from Texas breweries, food, music and games.
There will be live music and food by Divine Catering. A giant Jenga tournament will begin at 3 p.m. and a cornhole tournament starts at 4:30 p.m. Gamesters’ Paradise will be there throughout the event.
Tasting tickets can be purchased online at www.ETexCraftoberfest.com or at the event.
About Boys & Girls Clubs
Every day, 11.3 million kids are left unsupervised after school. Boys & Girls Clubs are there to provide kids with quality after-school programming to keep them on track to academic success and a great future.
More than 4,300 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide serve more than 4 million kids, providing resources and support after school to help kids graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrate good character and citizenship, and lead a healthy lifestyle.
In East Texas, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines serve 1,000 kids in 20 centers and extensions in five counties.