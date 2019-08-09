Staff Reports
HealthCARE Express has begun an initiative, Keep Marshall Healthy, that will allow like minded individuals to collaborate, brainstorm and communicate about ways to keep Marshall healthy.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only one in three children are physically active every day, and less than 5% of adults participate in 30 minutes of physical activity each day.
“Studies show that about 12.5 million children and 78 million adults in the U.S. are obese, and reports project that by 2030 half of the adult population in our country will be obese,” a news release stated. “These are dizzyingly high numbers and do not show a good future for us.”
HealthCARE Express has created a Facebook group for members of the community to join to share their ideas and to stay tuned in to the health events and challenges coming their way.
“Hopefully, this movement will bring the community together by creating events that promote physical fitness, sharing healthy life hacks and tips and bettering the unity of the community,” the release stated. “Local businesses, schools and public servants are encouraged to get involved with this project.”
The initiative is intended to create healthy and happy families and to make Marshall the healthiest city in the U.S.
“This will be a fun way for families to forge meaningful bonds while spending time together,” the news release stated. “Research from the University of Cambridge found that if parents are active, their children are 10% more likely to work out as well.”
Join the Keep Marshall Healthy Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/KeepMarshallHealthy/ to stay up to date with events and to receive helpful health tips.
For more information on this topic, contact Lovee Pinson at 903-938-4363 Ext. 1635 or lovee.box@healthcareexpress.us.