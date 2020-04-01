A Harrison County resident has died from COVID-19, according to Harrison County officials.
It was first reported by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt Wednesday morning when announcing the death of a COVID-19 patient at a Longview hospital.
"Our resident that died from COVID-19 was in the hospital in Longview," confirmed Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. "That’s why Gregg County's judge reported it.”
Jennifer Hancock, executive director of the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, said the fatality related to COVID-19 complications was one of the three confirmed positive cases reported for Harrison County.
The Harrison County officials expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased patient.
"We have heavy hearts for the friends and family that are affected by this," said Judge Sims.
"We continue to give condolences," added Hancock.
Hancock said officials will not be releasing the name or age of the deceased patient, at this time.
"Being a small community, we want to protect the patient’s privacy as much as possible," she said.
"As always, our condolences to the family at this difficult time," she said.
Hancock said they ask community members to be diligent in continuing all the strategies that the health district has shared to prevent the spread of the virus.
Judge Sims echoed her sentiments.
"We always have a heightened awareness, but this brings even more attention to how diligent and how hard we need to work against the spread of this virus," the county judge said. "We hate to have something like this happen to any of our residents."
The death brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in northeast Texas to four.
The first was a man in Smith County who lived at Hideaway Lake. He was 91.
Harrison County judge, Sims, on Tuesday announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. In response, he and Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order for residents.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Wednesday morning announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, bringing the total to eight in the county.
Longview News Journal reporter Jimmy Isaac contributed to this report.