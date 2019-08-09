Staff Reports
A new board of directors has been announced for Jefferson’s community theatre, the Opera House Theatre Players.
Following a recent re-grouping of the members — including at least two who were on the board originally when it was organized — the appointments include: Marcia Thomas, president; Scott Imhof, vice-president, Dian Beaird, secretary-treasurer; Evie Mims, board member; and one more selection whose name will be announced at the upcoming YNOT awards dinner.
According to Thomas, board members found the last board appointment to be so unusual that they decided to keep it a under wraps until the awards dinner so all the membership could be in on the secret.
“We are just thrilled to keep our really staunch supporters on the board and are feverishly working on getting the YNOT awards dinner and membership meeting/kickoff set up,” Thomas said. “This year, we are going to honor a young lady who has deep roots in Marion County as our choice for the top award.”
Also being honored is an African-American musician who born in Jefferson in 1904 and become well-known in the 1940s and 1950s by writing and performing R&B tunes.
Some of those tunes became “huge hits for the biggest names in the business like B.B. King and James Brown and others,” Thomas said.
“He died without recognition in his old home town and we want to give that to him,” she said. “In fact, he does not even have a grave marker and we are going to have one placed at the site in California.
“We’re calling it the Lucille M. Terry Cultural & Performing Arts Award Past and Present this year.”
Thomas also reported that a former board member wished to continue to help the OHTP with some of their productions and events and will be a part of the resurrected StageFriends group, which will assist the players with shows and parties.
“Anyone wishing to help may join at any time,” she said.
Invitations to the YNOT awards dinner and membership kickoff will be mailed soon. Reservations must be paid by Aug. 29.
For more information, call 903-665-8243.