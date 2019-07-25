Members of the Tax Assessor Collector Association of Texas presented House District 9 State Representative Chris Paddie with the TACA Legislative Leadership Award Wednesday in appreciation of his advocacy and efforts during the 86th Legislative Session.
“We just appreciate Chris Paddie on all the hard work he did for us,” said Karen Jones, Marion County Tax Assessor-Collector.
“He worked closely with our organization and understands what we do,” she said.
Jones was joined in the presentation by Veronica King, Harrison County tax assessor-collector; and Angela Young, tax assessor-collector for Cass County.
According to Ronnie Keister with the organization, recipients are nominated and voted on by the TACA legislative committee for their work on issues important to TACA.
Paddie expressed on Wednesday how honored he is to receive the award. The honor is fairly new and only awarded about twice a year.
“I just appreciate them so much for recognizing the work we did in the legislative session and the relationship that we had throughout and trying to work on different pieces of legislation, the Sunset process in particular, DMV, and some others that we were working on,” Paddie said. “So, I just appreciate their advocacy for what they do; and being a resource for me to make sure that we’re doing a good policy down in Austin.”
King, Harrison County’s tax assessor-collector, noted how much Paddie assisted TACA with a lot of the organization’s legislative agendas.
“A lot came up with the property tax reform, and he helped us a lot with trying to get our cause across,” said King.
Another priority on TACA’s legislative agenda was the DMV driver’s license debate that Paddie mentioned. King explained that the issue was of importance to TACA because the Department of Motor Vehicles operates out of the county tax assessor offices.
“Texas DMV involves my office,” King said. “We (tax assessor offices) were going to take over the driver’s license this year, but it was put on the back burner.”
Instead, “they set up a feasibility study to see how that will impact everybody,” she said. “It will impact everybody, especially the tax office.”
The feasibility study on transferring the driver’s license function from DPS to DMV was the result of a review from the Sunset Committee, which Paddie sits on.
As a member of the Sunset Commission, which consists of five representatives and five senators, Paddie is tasked with conducting a Sunset Review to examine and determine if certain agencies are being efficient and effective enough to be reauthorized or be abolished instead.
Paddie explained before that the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and DMV were amongst the 32 agencies that were up for Sunset Review this legislative session. Hearings were held the previous year regarding the fate of driver’s license offices.
“One time there was talk of and a proposal out there (about) closing some driver’s license offices around the state, and frankly rural Texas would’ve been very adversely affected by that because a lot of those would’ve been in rural areas,” Paddie explained to the News Messenger before. “We, as a commission, unanimously shot down that idea.”
However, Paddie said they have discussed, going forward, looking at a study on transferring the driver’s license function from DPS to DMV.
“We will sometimes remove function from agency to agency because it creates a maybe more streamlining, more efficiency, and more effectiveness as it relates to that,” he explained before.
King said besides helping the organization with priorities on its legislative agenda, Paddie also helped with the text of some of the bills they wanted to propose.
“He helped us a lot in some of the bills presented,” she shared. “Some of the bills we didn’t like the wording; we asked him to make amendments, and he did with no problem at all.
“We’d call, send him emails, and ask him to amend and he would do it,” she said.