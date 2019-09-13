Panola College Choral singers will perform with other collegiate singers from around the region in a performance of “Look at the World ii” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana.
The Shreveport Symphony, Metropolitan Opera Tenor David Portillo, Actress Angelique Feaster Evans, 2019 American Idol finalist Walker Burroughs and 300 collegiate singers from around the Ark-La-Tex will perform under the direction of conductor Randy Edwards.
“This will be an exciting evening of glorious music, ranging from classical to contemporary,” said Sandra Bauer, Panola College professor of vocal music.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $100. Profits from this event support multiple charitable causes including the Volunteers of America of North Louisiana, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, church and collegiate choral programs in the Ark-La-Tex and other performing arts endeavors in the region.
Tickets may be purchased online at youthcue.org, or in person at First Baptist Church. Ticket sales are limited and advance tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.