Nash Coultas of Carthage has been named a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Coultas is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide who has received this honor.
Originally from China, Coultas moved to Carthage seven years ago and graduated from Carthage High School.
In addition to having a 4.0 grade point average at Panola College, Coultas was involved with the Pi Beta Chapter of PTK, and served as the event coordinator for the History Club.
He has volunteered at Mission Carthage and Animal Medical Center of Panola County. He will serve as vice president of PTK for the 2019-2020 year. This summer, Coultas is working as a customer service assistant at H-E-B.
“Nash is a very determined and involved PTK member. We are proud that he has received this national recognition of his hard work,” said Emily Zabcik, Panola College PTK sponsor. “We look forward to him continuing his education at Panola this fall as our new Vice President of our local chapter.”
Nash will return to Panola for the 2019-2020 academic year to complete his associate degree. He plans to transfer to Stephen F. Austin State University to pursue a business management and human resources degree.
“Panola College is a great school to attend right after high school,” Coultas said. “The professors are very friendly and are willing to help you since the professor-to-student ratio is small. There are plenty of new people to meet (even international students), lots of social activities, and, last but not least, you can save a lot of money while still getting to enjoy the college experience that you want from a four-year university.”
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program awarded $207,000 this year to help PTK members defray expenses.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”