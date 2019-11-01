The Marshall Police Department partnered with the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition and Walmart to take part in The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day last Saturday. Officers, civilians and representatives of the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition braved the cold and rainy weather to make it easier for our community to turn over unused and expired medications.
The event was a success, and Monday morning nearly 400 pounds of drugs were turned over to the DEA in Tyler. These drugs were a result of a combination of the Take Back event, the drug drop off box located in the Marshall Police Department lobby (accessible 24/7/365), and medications collected by patrol officers during the course of their duties over the last six months.
Chief Cliff Carruth is pleased with the results of these community wide efforts.
“Every single pill that can be safely removed from the homes in our community reduce the possibility of abuse or overdose. Many of these drugs are extremely dangerous outside of their prescribed use, and the opioid crisis in our country requires that we all work together to combat it,” Carruth said.
The Marshall Police Department wants to remind everyone that any unused or expired drugs (including over-the-counter medications) can be dropped off in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department located at 2101 East End Blvd. North at any time.
The lobby is never closed, and you do not have to speak with anyone, just walk in, place your medications in the box and leave.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jerry Wayne Watson, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Resisting arrest was reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of Poplar Street.
A criminal trespass was reported Wednesday in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
No reports were received by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.