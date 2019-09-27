STAFF REPORTS
A 48-year-old Marshall man was arrested Wednesday on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The suspect, Kenneth Lee Williams, of the 8200 block of Sue Bell Lake Road, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Bonds were set at $75,000 apiece by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Nancy George.
Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building in the 2800 block of Poplar Street on Wednesday.
Burglary of a vehicle in the 200 block of Jean Drive on Wednesday.
Criminal trespass in the 3300 block of Mary Mack Drive on Wednesday.
Arrests reported by Marshall Police Department
Kadarrian Deion Allison, 26, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft of property, more than or equal to $100, less than $750, criminal trespass card issued and criminal trespass.
Kenneth John Ruelas, 42, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday on a criminal trespass charge.
Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Fraud reported in Harleton on Wednesday. Company scammed out of money over online sale.
Theft reported in Waskom on Wednesday. Prescription meds stolen.
Criminal mischief in Elysian Fields on Wednesday. Radio tower had cables cut.
Arrests reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
James Ray Braxton, 20, of, Longview, was arrested Wednesday on charges of obstruction or retaliation.
Charles Anthony Rachal Jr. 19, of Longview, was arrested Wednesday on evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Antwoine Bernard Dixon, 26 of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Ronald Leon Price, 59 of Karnack, was arrested Wednesday on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and open container in a motor vehicle.
Incidents reported by Marshall Fire Department in the past 24 hours:
12 Emergency Medical Calls
1 Fire Alarm
2 Engine assists