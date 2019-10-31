A traffic stop conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday resulted in the arrest of one truck driver and the seizure of 400 pounds of marijuana.
Arrested was 33-year-old Brandon Ashly Beck, of Chicago, for possession of marijuana.
“On October 29, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Harrison County deputies Sgt. Castillo and Hensley performed a traffic stop with a truck tractor semi-trailer north bound on Hwy. 59 south,” a news release from HCSO indicated. “The tractor truck semi-trailer was stopped for a moving and equipment violation.”
After deputies interviewed the driver Beck they asked for a state trooper for a truck inspection.
Upon further interviewing, deputies determined that the driver’s stories needed additional investigating.
HCSO handler Wallace and HCSO K-9 Hank were called to respond for assistance.
“K-9 Hank gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics being in the semi-trailer,” HCSO officials said. “Upon deputies’ search of the semi-trailer, they discovered that the truck was carrying laundry detergent. As deputies further inspected the semi-trailer and its load, they found random bundles of what was believed to be marijuana.”
“After unloading the cargo of the semi-trailer, 15 bundles were located, resulting in a seizure of approximately 400 pounds of marijuana,” HCSO officials said.
HCSO officials acknowledged K-9 Hank on a job well done.
“K-9 Hank is one of the Harrison County Sheriff Office’s new K-9s,” officials said. “Hank was shipped in from Poland and handler trained at the Little Rock K-9 Academy.”
The K-9 was purchased with funds raised through various fundraising efforts.
“We are so proud that our community has stood behind us to provide our office with much needed top quality K-9s,” HCSO officials said. “This is the second incident in the last six weeks that our new K-9’s have showed our community what they can do. You may recall a few weeks ago K-9 Pato protecting his handler and taking a suspect down after being pepper sprayed.”
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident/violation was reported Monday in the 700 block of West Grand Ave.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle (automobile) was reported Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Fannin Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Tuesday in the 2400 block of George Gregg Street.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Tuesday in the 2100 block of Dogan Street.
Injury to the elderly was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Dradell Rodgers, 63, Hwy. 43 south, was arrested Tuesday on charges of no liability insurance times two, no drivers license and running a stop sign.
Jerrod Ramon Roach, 33, S. Carter Street, was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft under $100 and a criminal trespass card was issued.
Miesha Dieshea Patterson, 29, Findley Street, was arrested for unrestrained child less than 8 years old.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal mischief occurred Monday in Marshall when windows were damaged.
A forgery was reported Monday in Diana when counterfeit money was passed.
The burglary of a building was reported Friday in Marshall when a shop building was broken into.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Tuesday in Waskom when cash and a speaker was stolen.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Wednesday in Scottsville when a vehicle was taken without consent.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Ashly Beck was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana more than 50 pounds, less than 2,000 pounds.
Amanda Gayle Ledford was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Donnie Gay Tidwell Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges of delivery of marijuana less than 1/4 ounce in drug free zone.
David Ian Zamora was arrested Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated more than .15 blood alcohol level.