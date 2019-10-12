Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ James Oliver Foster, 59, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of assault family violence and a warrant for no liability insurance.
■ Armando Ivan De La Torre, 24, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
■ A traffic incident/violation was reported on Thursday in the 1900 block of Billups Street.
■ A miscellaneous incident was reported Thursday in the 2300 block of Park Drive.
■ Theft of property between $1,500 and less than $20,000 was reported Thursday in the 100 block of N. East End Boulevard.
■ A first offense DWI was reported Friday in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.
■ A criminal mischief class B more than $750 was reported Friday in the 800 block of James Farmer Street.
■ Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Friday in the 5000 block of S. East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Gerald DeShale Maze Sr. was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, in a drug free zone, abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams in a drug free zone, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 and theft of a firearm.
■ Heriberto Serrano Medina was arrested Thursday for violation of a parole and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
■ Shawn Christopher Spillmon was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ A burglary of a building was reported Wednesday in Marshall where an air compressor, chainsaw and tool box was taken.
■ A forgery was reported Wednesday in Marshall when some checks were forged.
■ A dog bite was reported Wednesday in Longview when a child was bitten by a dog.
■ A burglary of a building was reported Wednesday in Longview when CB radios were stolen.
■ A burglary of a vehicle was reported Thursday in Longview when a laptop and Ipad was stolen.
■ A burglary of a vehicle was reported Thursday in Longview when a hunting bow and a thermal scope was stolen.
■ An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Thursday in Longview when a pickup truck was stolen.
■ Credit card abuse was reported Thursday in Marshall when a credit card was used without consent.
■ A burglary of a vehicle was reported Thursday in Longview with a Nintendo Switch stolen.
■ A burglary of a habitation was reported Thursday in Harleton with a TV and shoes stolen.