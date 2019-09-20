Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Ramon Jerrod Roach, 33, of Marshall was arrested on charges of Class C theft and public intoxication.
Incidents reported to Marshall Police Department
An assault causing bodily injury was reported Wednesday in the 400 block of Benita Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Tyler Ladon Bruce, 23, of Avinger was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault.
Daniel Lewis Clark, 65, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of theft of property, more than or equal to $750 to $2,500, and criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500 to $30,000.
Danielle Brooke-Lynn Faulkner, 29, of Waskom, was arrested on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury or mental injury.
Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr., 31, of Waskom, was arrested on charged of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury or mental injury.
Spencer Scott Dellinger, 30, of Longview, was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention with previous conviction.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of service was reported on Monday in Marshall by an individual who had paid for a job, but the work was never completed.
A deadly conduct charge was reported Tuesday in Marshall when a woman ran off the roadway causing a crash.
A terroristic threat charge was reported Tuesday in Longview when a text message received on a cell phone, malicious threats.
A criminal mischief charge was reported Wednesday in Longview when a wall was damaged at a residence.
A forgery charge was reported Wednesday in Hallsville when a check was forged.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported in Marshall after a vehicle on I-20 was burglarized.