Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

■ Kelcey Damon Porter, 40, Spring Street, was arrested Thursday on charges associated with a parole warrant.

■ Dustin Craig Harville, 42, FM 2199, was arrested Thursday on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $400 and a Caddo Parish burglary warrant.

■ Jason Lyn Linville, 39, Sledge Street, was arrested Friday for a warrant on no drivers’ license and a warrant on no seat belt.

■ Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

■ A warrant issued by another agency was served Thursday in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.

■ The recovery of a stolen vehicle took place Thursday in the 2700 block of S. East End Boulevard.

■ The possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free zone was reported Thursday in the 2600 block of S. East End Boulevard.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

■ Lydia Marie Flores was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

■ Brian O’Neal Hall was arrested Thursday for theft of property more than $100, less than $750.

■ William Keith Morgan was arrested Thursday for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

■ Bennie Edward Pierce Jr. was arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

■ The burglary of a habitation was reported Oct. 20 in Marshall where guns and a wallet were stolen.