Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Kelcey Damon Porter, 40, Spring Street, was arrested Thursday on charges associated with a parole warrant.
■ Dustin Craig Harville, 42, FM 2199, was arrested Thursday on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $400 and a Caddo Parish burglary warrant.
■ Jason Lyn Linville, 39, Sledge Street, was arrested Friday for a warrant on no drivers’ license and a warrant on no seat belt.
■ Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
■ A warrant issued by another agency was served Thursday in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.
■ The recovery of a stolen vehicle took place Thursday in the 2700 block of S. East End Boulevard.
■ The possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free zone was reported Thursday in the 2600 block of S. East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ Lydia Marie Flores was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
■ Brian O’Neal Hall was arrested Thursday for theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
■ William Keith Morgan was arrested Thursday for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
■ Bennie Edward Pierce Jr. was arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ The burglary of a habitation was reported Oct. 20 in Marshall where guns and a wallet were stolen.