Saturday marked the 50-year anniversary of the last run of train one, The Southern Belle.
What had once been a glamorous World War II streamliner complete with dining and sleeping car service arrived in New Orleans on the morning of Nov.2 with two coaches in two, one of which had a malfunctioning air conditioner.
America’s transportation habits had changed since the debut of the Belle in 1940. No longer did anyone asked if you owned a car because everyone did by 1970. What few souls did not drive usually chose flying or even riding a bus long distance to get to their destination.
The government got involved in running passenger trains in 1971 with the creation of Amtrak during the Nixon Administration. First order of business was the discontinuing of two-thirds of the intercity passenger trains in our country. Marshall was not included in the Amtrak system until three years later when the Inter American began operating over the route of the old Missouri Pacific Eagle. Not as glamorous as the Eagle, but by 1974 any small town that had a single passenger train — tri-weekly or daily — counted itself lucky.
When the Belle had been taken off in ‘69 the presidents of Kansas City Southern, the line over which it operated, set about tearing down as many passenger stations as he could; thus reducing his chances of ever having to operate a passenger train. By then railroads were having trouble making money on freight trains and passenger runs were a money losing nuisance. As fate decreed K.C.S. was excluded from the Amtrak system.
Two months ago we drove to Alexandria to find the location of the system where I would board the Southern Belle for my trip to Kansas City. Two well intentioned citizens gave us inaccurate directions. Finally, after much searching I drove down Third Street and noticed the remnants of a walkway and the tile flooring where the depot stood. The tracks had even been removed and there was nothing, other than skeletal evidence, that a beautiful steamliner had once boarded well dressed passengers at this very location. Marshall should count itself very fortunate.
In 2019 it is still possible to board a first class train and ride either to Chicago or south to San Antonio and on to Los Angeles. The overwhelming majority of small towns cannot make such a claim. Take your children to the depot. It’s beautifully restored and provides a look into railroad history in Marshall.