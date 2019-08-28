Following a highly-successful legislative session hailed by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen as “the super bowl of sessions,” conservative State Rep. Chris Paddie announced his intention to seek reelection to Texas House District 9.
House District 9 covers Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby and Sabine Counties.
“We set out to provide our families with meaningful property tax relief and to finally fix our school finance system at the same time,” Paddie stated in a news release. “I’m proud to say we got it done.”
A relentless conservative and taxpayer advocate, Paddie passed a tax relief package that cut $5 billion in property taxes — reducing school tax rates by roughly 5% in 2020 and 10% in 2021.
The new law also gives taxpayers a vote on their local property taxes — putting an end to annual skyrocketing property tax bills that resulted from massive appraisals.
Paddie also funded a full-day pre-K program, gave Texas teachers a much-needed raise, provided a 13th paycheck for retired teachers and cut Robin Hood by 47% — instead funding schools based on student needs, not property wealth.
“These are big accomplishments but we can’t be complacent,” Paddie said. “We need to pursue further conservative solutions that provide long-term tax relief. I intend to lead the way.”
This session also saw Rep. Paddie appointed Chairman of the House Energy Committee, the foremost legislative body overseeing the oil and gas industry. His goal is keeping Texas the No. 1 producer of oil and gas in America.
Paddie was also appointed vice chair of the powerful Texas Sunset Commission, which examines the efficiency of all state agencies and decides whether their operation is continued, consolidated or eliminated altogether.
Paddie also ensured $800 million in additional border security funding, banned all red-light cameras, and passed a constitutional amendment to ban a state income tax for all time.
“A” rated by the NRA and TSRA, Paddie passed measures that empower people to carry in churches, schools, apartments and disaster zones — so people can protect themselves in crises.
A strong Christian, Paddie also voted to ban local governments from funding Planned Parenthood or any abortion provider and authored the bill to ensure women receive information on all the available alternatives to abortion before having the procedure.
Chris Paddie is a Texas A&M alum and vice president of Hanszen Broadcasting Inc. He and his wife, Brooke, and their sons, Christopher and Noah, attend Immanuel Baptist Church.