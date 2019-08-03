It was a bittersweet day as community members, county officials and museum supporters said farewell to Harrison County Historical Museum’s recently retired executive director, Janet Cook, during a reception held in her honor Friday.
“We would like to thank her for her tireless determination to help the Harrison County Historical Museum realize its vision,” said Ann Brannon, museum board president.
Cook, who retired June 30, came onboard in 2009, answering the board’s call for assistance in making their dream for the museum come true.
“In 2009, the board of directors of the museum needed an executive director to lead the organization down the right path,” said Brannon. “Janet was retiring from her position with the city of Marshall.”
Accepting the task as the new leader, Cook began working on “Phase One” of the goal, which was developing “the best small nonprofit museum in the area,” said Brannon.
“Janet led us through planning, developing, and installing exhibits here in the 1901 historic courthouse,” said Brannon.
Next came the second phase of the plan, which was the creation of the organization’s “Service and Sacrifice” museum annex inside of Memorial City Hall.
“Phase Two began around 2013,” said Brannon. “Janet led us in research, planning, developing and installing our Service and Sacrifice Museum. After six years of very hard work, it will soon open at the Memorial City Hall.”
Brannon said Cook also implemented a Hometown Heroes database on the museum’s website, harrisoncountymuseum.org. The database allows family members to honor their loved ones who served by adding their photo and service records to the online exhibit, for free.
“If you have anyone who served in the military, please go look at that,” Brannon urged, noting it’s accessible to anyone. “It’s free to sign up. You can put as much information on it as you want to. And it’s searchable by branch, by name, by location. It’s wonderful.”
And while many would have stopped when those tasks were complete, Cook continued on with other missions to help carry out the museum’s purpose, Brannon pointed out.
“The museum needed a permanent home for the Inez Hatley Hughes Research Library,” said Brannon. “Janet led a task force committee to raise money for donations and search tirelessly for just the right location.
Brannon said this dream was realized with the purchase of a building that was formerly known as Palace Cleaners.
“This week, a group of volunteers, led by Janet, undertook the task of moving over 120,000 artifacts,” she said to an impressed crowd. “We are seeing the dream come true with hard work from many generous supporters.”
All of it was made possible through Cook’s labor of love — “all without compensation.”
“She’s never been paid,” said Brannon, thanking Cook for her leadership.
Presenting Cook with a gift, the former executive director shared that the pleasure was all hers.
“Thank you for everything,” Cook told the crowd.
She said seeing Marshall flourish was pay enough for her.
“Ann said I wasn’t compensated through the years, but I have been compensated,” said Cook. “And I’ve been compensated by seeing wonderful things happen in Marshall, which I always said there’s so much potential, it just needed some cheerleaders behind the (campaign) to help it; and we’ve had that through many, many years.
“All of you who joined in to make that happen, whether you gave your time … or whether you gave your money, I appreciate that so much because we couldn’t have done it without (you),” Cook added.