SCOTTSVILLE — Candidates elected to the Scottsville City Council in May will finally be sworn into office on Wednesday when the city council meets for its regular meeting, slated for 6 p.m. at Scottsville Community Center.
Officials to be sworn in include Mayor Kerry Cade, who maintained his seat; and aldermen A.P. Patterson, Gloria Turner, John Pritchard, Eddie Haggerty and Peggy Adams, who landed the fifth alderman spot, following a run-off between incumbent Lena Mae Singleton. The two initially tied with 22 votes during the May 4 City Election.
Pct. 2 Harrison County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins will officiate the swearing-in ceremony.
In other business, the council will discuss and consider action regarding the Scottsville Water Plant operations.
The plant suffered the loss of its volunteer systems operator, Scottsville’s former mayor pro tem Dennis Engdahl, who passed away July 27.
In other business, the council will consider action concerning an interlocal agreement with Harrison County to allow the county’s road and bridge department to repair some of the city’s streets. The treasurer will also give a report at today’s meeting.