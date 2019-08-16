SCOTTSVILLE — Following the untimely July 27 passing of Scottsville water plant manager Dennis Engdahl, Scottsville City Council unanimously decided on Wednesday to enter into negotiations with Leigh Water Supply Corp. manager Buddy Power and use his license in order to continue operations of the Scottsville water plant, for now.
The motion was made by newly-elected alderman John Pritchard, who was tasked with gathering a list of licensed operators in the area.
“We have to have a licensed operator,” Pritchard advised, stressing that they have to operate under a Class C, which is the second level for water system operator licenses.
WEIGHING OPTIONS
Prior to the vote, Pritchard informed fellow aldermen and Mayor Kerry Cade that there were several options in Harrison County with a Class C water license, but he determined that Buddy Power with Leigh Water Supply would be the better fit.
He said he also spoke with Stacey Roach, a Marshall police officer who also manages a water system, but Leigh Water Supply had the available manpower.
“We can contract with Buddy until we can do otherwise,” said Pritchard. “He’s got the manpower as well as all the licensing. He can take care of it and work with us on what we need to do.
“That would be my suggestion at this time. It makes more sense than the other because they have the manpower to do it.”
Pritchard said he and Engdahl’s son, Andy, who often assisted his father at the plant, would be willing to help out, but working under Power’s license.
“Me, him, either one would be willing to take over or as a team or whatever, but we don’t have a license, so we’re going to have to contract with somebody with a license,” said Pritchard.
“TCEQ requires somebody with a license,” he said of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. “Most of them are well up in age except for Stacy Roach. Like I said Leigh has got manpower.”
Pritchard stressed they’re not talking about Leigh Water Supply taking over Scottsville Water.
“We’re talking about just managing the system under the license ... all under his license and we’ll work out all the terms at a special meeting,” Pritchard said.
He explained that, right now, to be able to file paperwork at TCEQ, the city needs to ensure that the water plant’s conductivity and pH and chlorine levels are all where they need to be.
“We don’t want to start incurring fines and have to pay fines with TCEQ,” said Pritchard, noting that’s another reason why they need a licensed operator.
“We reluctantly kind of got caught with our pants down because Denny took care of so much himself, and with his passing it kind of hurt us,” he said.
When asked if rates would be increasing, Pritchard said the council would have to take a vote to change rates; however, that would be a discussion for a later date.
“I think in the near future to be able to fund the repairs that we need to as a water plant, that some rates are going to have to change,” he said, noting Scottsville currently pays half the rates of other water supply companies, including Leigh.
According to its website, https://leighwsc.myruralwater.com, Leigh’s monthly minimum standard residential service rate is $17.50. Scottsville’s base charge is about $10, Pritchard said.
Pritchard said, right now, the city’s priority was to get a water plant operator. Andy Engdahl, voiced his reservations about using Leigh Water Supply.
“I spoke to several operators and it’s going to boil down to what they want. Leigh Water, I don’t think is going to be a good idea because Leigh Water is going to want more than what we can get somewhere else,” he said. “And to be honest with you, the water system can’t afford to pay a bunch of money every month to run under somebody’s license.”
MOVING FORWARD
Pritchard said, right now, Power with Leigh offered to contract with Scottsville at a cost of $500 to use his licensing.
“(It’s) just to cover so we can keep doing what we need to do here and then work out details later with Leigh,” said Pritchard.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who represents the area, also chimed in the discussion, noting how important it was to move forward in order to avoid disruption of water service.
Responding to Timmins’ inquiry about the issuance of water bills, council members and customers attending the meeting confirmed that no one has yet received the latest water bill for the last month.
More customers, on Thursday, posted on the Scottsville’s Water Concerns Facebook page that they hadn’t seen a bill yet, either.
Timmins said the absence of a bill wasn’t going to last long.
“Whatever you need to do, you need to do it,” Timmins urged the council. “We’re not talking about rates here. We’re just talking about operating under somebody’s license.
“But still, we can get to a better situation than what we have now,” the commissioner said. “But if we don’t, if we start kicking the can here and there and not knowing where we’re going, whoever you’re getting your water from, they’re going to cut it off.
“All you’re talking about right now is just using somebody else’s license,” said Timmins.
Citizen Fred Badalamente commended the council on making what he considers a good, temporary decision.
“I think you made a right decision until you come up with a plan,” Badalamente said as he stood to address the council.
He said the small city doesn’t need any negative press.
“I agree ... they have to act,” said Badalamente. “They have to because we don’t want the media to do anything about Scottsville water. We don’t need to have our name in the papers.”
The water system made headlines last year when customers expressed concern about the water system’s frequent breakdowns and constant water discoloration.
On Wednesday, a resident off of Farm-to-Market Road 1998 stood to make the council aware of his ongoing water issue, too.
“Seems that the water goes on and off and the looks of it is so dirty,” the resident said, describing how it comes out in the form of red mud when he turns on the faucet. “You got to run it for about five minutes before you can get clear water.”
Pritchard advised that the system had a lot of dysfunction earlier in the year with a couple of breaks in the north side of town, but would follow up on it.