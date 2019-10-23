Editor’s note: the following story and photos are in regard to an accident reenactment scene at Wiley College called Shattered Dreams. No students were injured, killed or arrested.
“Attention first responders, I need you in route for a head-on collision at Wiley College. Entrapment and possible Signal 17 being reported.”
As the words were preceded by a panicked 911 caller, emergency services headed to an accident that every first responder and parent dreads: a serious, possibly fatal accident involving students.
Soon, reports circulated through the college campus and the community of the “fatality” accident caused by drunk driving.
Though not real, the message being drove home to Wiley students was absolute truth: drinking and driving has serious consequences.
As part of the Shattered Dreams reenactment, students on the college campus saw firsthand what a traumatic car accident involved. This accident included fire, police, air ambulance services, funeral services and actors involved in the scene. Though typically reserved for high schools, this reenactment was done as part of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, held Oct. 20 through Oct. 26.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said he was impressed with the college’s proactive thinking in regard to alcohol awareness and drinking and driving.
“I think it’s really important to our young people, as a community, to come together and show them what can happen,” Cooper said.
As part of the reenactment students saw the “victims” extricated from cars with the Jaws of Life, treated by EMS personnel, an accident investigation and ultimate “arrest” by police officers, an air ambulance transporting a trauma patient, a funeral home and justice of the peace taking care of the “deceased” student and distraught parents arriving on scene.
Students were also able to view a video put together with Christus Good Shepherd where those in the car wreck were “treated.”
“The Department of Student Health, Counseling and Wellness is committed to providing awareness, education and support for Wiley students and the Marshall community. Unfortunately, substance use among college students is a leading cause for mental illness and other health related concerns. Today’s Shattered Dreams Production is our effort to encourage students to make healthy choices that lead to productive lives,” Dr. Rae Lundy, Associate Vice President for Student Health, Counseling and Wellness at Wiley College said. “We are excited to continue the work by offering our Mind, Body and Soul Wellness Fair on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Fred T. Long Student Union.”
Taking part in the reenactment were members of the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire and EMS, UT Air One, Christus Good Shepherd, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins and State Trooper Henderson.
Those participating from Wiley College included Vaun Monroe, Professor of the Film and Theater Class; director and camera person Destiny McGee; camera person Christopher Raven; writer and camera person Travis Jackson; video editor Deon Lewis; and actors Rayanna Mitchell, Omari Hawkin, Jezmon Zeno, Zakeria Burleson, Jamil Hall Jr., Fotune Onwunali, Errione Mendenhall and Zakeyus Pledger.