The Starr Family Home was full of slime, in a good way, this weekend as the historic home was filled with children at their Spooky Slime Saturday event.
The Halloween themed event let more than 30 kids craft their own ‘slime’ in a variety of colors and add-ins including spiders, glitter and even eyeballs.
Typically, the historic home offers an event about once a month.
A Victorian event and a Christmas-themed event are both on tap in the upcoming months.
For more information on any event or to register for open spots go to the groups Facebook page by searching @visitStarrFamilyHome.