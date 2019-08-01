Free food, face paintings, outdoor games, dancing and more are on tap as “Strait Out Tha Sticks,” a local trail riding club, hosts its annual Kids Summer Fun Day from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at 2005 Dogan St., the old Dogan School.
“We did the event in March and it turned out really good,” said event organizer, Tameka Jackson, noting they fed more than 200 youth at the spring event.
“This time, we’re going to go a little further and a professional barber is going to cut 18 kids hair for school,” she said, noting the children will be chosen at Sunday’s affair.
In addition to free haircuts, the organization will take a group of lucky youth to The Cabin, a venue in Elysian Fields with pool accommodations, a petting zoo and more to culminate summer break.
“We’re going to take 70 kids to a resort in Elysian Fields on Old Town Road for them to have fun on Aug. 18,” said Jackson.
The youth will be selected at the Kids Summer Fun Day. At Sunday’s event, a host of outdoor games, including kickball, football, volleyball, sack races and tug-of-war are slated for the day.
“We’re going to feed them and play games with them and do a lot of things,” said Jackson.
Trophies will be awarded for winners of the dance contest that is also scheduled for the day.
Jackson said they’ve invited fire officials as well as some elected officials to come out and visit with the children.
“We’re going to do a lot of stuff for the kids and have a good time,” she said.
Jackson said the “Strait Out Tha Sticks” trail riding club enjoys giving back to the community.
“We cater to kids and do nursing homes, too,” she said, sharing how they visit nursing homes and treat the residents to a manicure, refreshments and dancing.
Jackson said the trail riding group wouldn’t be possible if not for the late Shane Hudson, who named the group and was killed in a car crash in January 2018.
“It meant something to me. He got it off the ground,” she said.
Jackson encourages all families to come out Sunday for a day of fun.
“Bring your kids,” she urged, noting admission is free for kids and $2 for adults.
Jackson thanked all sponsors and donors for making the event possible, including: Chili’s, Pizza Hut, Golden Chick, Blacktop Riders, Reggie Williams, Felicia and Billy Shelton with Off The Chain Riders, Legends Social Club, Texas Chaserz, Sabine Community Riders, Soul Palace, Oliver’s AC Inc., Elmgrove Riders, Lil Mavs, 318 Ghost Riders, Primetime Riders, Show Off Riders, Pic ‘N Pay, Creekwater Riders, Texas Car Title Loan, Robert Valentine, and Remon Jones.
For more details, call Tameka Jackson at 903-754-9441 or Oscar at 903-263-7703.