Summer road construction season for Harrison County is seeing the light of day as the weather has begun to cooperate, road and bridge officials reported Wednesday.
“We continue to move forward with work on the construction plan. The weather has finally decided to cooperate with us and is perfect for road construction — hot and dry,” Lisa Benson, engineering aide, said as she gave an update to the commissioners court.
“We have had 12 out of 50 days on the east side of the county and 14 out of 50 days on the west side of the county that the department was shut down due to rainouts,” she informed.
As of Wednesday, the department had completed 5.297 miles of county road reconstruction; and a total of 4.596 miles were in progress for a total of 9.893 miles completed and in progress.
Benson reported that the department is continuing to work on Web Rogers Road in Precinct 1 with one mile of the two-mile project complete. Crews are also working on Davidson Road in Precinct 4, with about half of the 1.436 miles complete. She noted that seal coat projects are expected to begin the third week of August.
Road Plan
The 2019 summer road construction plan calls for the repair of 19.327 miles of county road. Of the 19.327 miles planned for repair this year, 17.827 of them will be reconstructed; 1.5 miles are special projects.
According to the proposed plan, the 7.528 miles of road to be repaired in Precinct 1 are: Munden Dance Hall Road, beginning 0.7 miles from Gainsville Road; Washington Road; Judge Furrh Road; Old Town Road (south of Farm-to-Market Road 451); Old Port Caddo Road, starting at State Highway 43; West Road, from the end of 2012 construction to the county line; and Buck Sherrod Road South, from FM 2199 to the Interstate Highway 20 frontage road.
In Precinct 2, the 1.059 miles of roads slated to be reconstructed are: Jay Street; Jay Street Cut-off; Byrd Circle; and Old Port Caddo Road, starting at State Highway 43.
The 4.171 miles of road in Precinct 3 set to be renewed are: Willow Road, beginning at Country Club Road West; Peter Bonner Road, beginning at Stan Summers Road, heading west; Community Boulevard; Waldrons Ferry Road North; and Cain Cemetery Road.
In Precinct 4, the 5.069 miles of roads to be repaired are: Margaret Drive; Ora Asa Johnson Road; Edmondson Road, beginning at Blackburn heading west; Davidson Road, beginning two miles west of Highway 450; and the entire length of Roosevelt Taylor Road.