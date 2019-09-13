The 2019 East Texas Taco Fest kicks off this Saturday in downtown Marshall, offering free contests, hot performances, salsa dancing, children’s activities, food vendors and more.
The event, organized by the Marshall News Messenger and presented by main sponsor Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. All are invited to come and join in the fun.
“This year’s Taco Fest will be bigger and better,” said News Messenger multimedia sales executive Brenna Barnett. “We have some awesome vendors lined up this year, not to mention all the events… chihuahua races, wrestling, jalapeno contest, live music and salsa dancing.
“You don’t want to miss it,” Barnett said.
Food vendors such as Miguel Luna with Tacos Reyes, was already making preparations on Thursday, perfecting his new hot chip burrito he will have for sale.
“It’s our pleasure to bring the East Texas Taco Festival back for the second year,” said News Messenger Publisher Jerry Pye. “It is our wish that the festival provides good entertainment for the community — for adults and children, alike.”
Tickets are currently on sale at the website, eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $10 for a wrist band. VIP tickets, which include entry to a VIP section, two drink coupons, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for kids ages 12 and younger is free.