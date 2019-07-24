KILGORE — In this last week of the 2019 summer season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival, the Texas Shakespeare Festival Foundation is offering a raffle.
This year’s raffle is a trip-for-two to Florence, Italy. Raffle tickets are $100 each, with only 350 tickets being sold. The estimated value of the trip is $6,000, including airfare and hotel. The drawing will take place during intermission of the final performance of the 2019 TSF season July 28. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
The Texas Shakespeare Festival, which was founded in 1986 by Artistic Director Raymond Caldwell, is now in its 34th consecutive season and is the only professional theatre in East Texas.
TSF performances take place in the Van Cliburn Auditorium in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Center at Kilgore College.
The entity hosting the Italy trip raffle is the Texas Shakespeare Festival (TSF) Foundation which is now in its 25th year of providing fundraising and volunteer support, along with the TSF Guild, for the Texas Shakespeare Festival.
The TSF Foundation was incorporated in 1994 as a nonprofit and is managed by a 19-member volunteer board of directors, which is comprised of civic, business and community leaders from throughout the East Texas region.
The foundation’s sole purpose is to raise funds and provide volunteer services and community outreach to support the work of the Texas Shakespeare Festival and to provide a solid base to continue to build for the TSF’s future.
“The TSF Foundation is very honored to support the important cultural, artistic, and educational work that the Texas Shakespeare Festival does for our East Texas region and beyond,” said foundation board president Christina Anderson. “Since 1986, the TSF has provided superb, live productions of masterpieces, musicals and other great plays produced and performed by theater professionals who travel from New York, Los Angeles and throughout our nation each year to work in the summer festival in Kilgore.
“We’re also very grateful to the individual and corporate contributors who have supported the work of the TSF and the educational TSF Roadshow for more than three decades, plus the countless volunteers, as well as other East Texas foundations who have donated generously, including the Rosa May Griffin Foundation which has supported the Texas Shakespeare Festival since its inaugural year.”
Anderson also underscored the deep appreciation that TSF and the TSF Foundation and Guild have for the strong, valued, mutually-beneficial partnership they have with Kilgore College through these many years.
The Texas Shakespeare Festival is a collaborative effort between the Festival, the TSF Foundation and Guild and Kilgore College.
Kilgore College, where the TSF is in residence, donates financial and in-kind contributions (including use of the Van Cliburn Auditorium) which amount to approximately 30% of the cost of the TSF each year.
The TSF Foundation raises money to support the operation of the TSF and the Guild, through its dues and volunteers, takes care of the hospitality of the acting company while they’re in Kilgore. The work of the TSF Foundation and Guild accounts for another 30% of the annual cost of the Festival.
The remaining 40% of the revenue needed to produce the summer Festival each year is made through ticket sales and programming by the Texas Shakespeare Festival itself.
Dr. Brenda Kays, President of Kilgore College, echoed the sentiment with regard to the collaboration between Kilgore College, TSF, and the TSF Foundation and Guild.
“Nothing worth achieving is ever achieved in isolation,” Dr. Kays said. “Partnerships have allowed the Festival to continue its rich tradition of excellence and to flourish.
”Proof that the Texas Shakespeare Festival is a valued component of the East Texas Arts Community lies in the extraordinary collaboration that exists between the College and the TSF Foundation and Guild.”
Funds raised by the TSF Foundation and TSF are used not only to assist with productions, but also to purchase needed equipment that is used by both TSF and the Kilgore College Theater Department.
In addition, costumes, props, and scenery made by the TSF professionals each summer are frequently used by the Kilgore College Theater Department for their productions during the school year.
Mathew Simpson and Meaghan Simpson, Associate Artistic Directors for the TSF, also serve as adjunct instructors of Kilgore College theater courses and guest directors for KC theater productions.
They have also reinstated and expanded the very popular TSF Roadshow, which provides valuable educational experiences and performances for more than 17,000 students in elementary and secondary schools throughout Texas.
Working with these students, in connection with the Roadshow, assists Kilgore College with recruitment possibilities.
The summer raffle is just one of the fundraising activities spearheaded each year by the TSF Foundation. This year’s Italy trip is co-sponsored by A.P. and Susie Merritt of Kilgore and Richard and Christina Anderson of Marshall.
“The Festival could not survive without the vital support of Kilgore College, the TSF Foundation and Guild, and our loyal patrons,” said Raymond Caldwell, festival founder and artistic director. “This year’s raffle for a trip to Italy is a major fundraiser to help the Festival accomplish our important annual fundraising goals. We thank everyone for their support.”
In addition to the summer raffle, individuals, businesses, and other foundations wishing to make a contribution to the TSF Foundation throughout the year can send a tax-deductible donation to the TSF Foundation at P.O. Box 2788, Kilgore, Texas 75663.
The 2019 Texas Shakespeare Festival summer season continues through July 28, with matinee and evening performances from Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, call the box office at 903-983-8601