Three suspects were arrested and drugs, guns and cash were seized in a search warrant execution in Marshall on Wednesday.
According to Marshall Police Department Lt. Len Ames, the raid occurred at about 3 p.m, Wednesday at a residence in the 600 block of North Grove Street in Marshall.
The MPD SWAT Team and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant, which was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by narcotics investigators with the Marshall PD.
The warrant was served without incident and the search resulted in the seizure of over six pounds of marijuana, six firearms and a small amount of suspected cocaine in addition to several other miscellaneous illegally possessed narcotics.
Officers also found approximately $2,600 in U.S. currency, along with a large quantity of counterfeit currency, inside the residence.
Three occupants arrested include: Keyan Devon Jernigan, 25; Daric Torrez Johnson, 26; and Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 19.
All three were charged with delivery of marijuana over 5 pounds and less than 50 pounds in a drug-free zone, two counts of theft of a firearm and possession of dangerous drugs.
The suspects were booked into the Harrison County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released as it becomes available.