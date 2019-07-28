More than just a party, the Marshall Rotary Club’s Centennial Celebration is also becoming a reunion of sorts — both for past and present members as well as those who have benefitted from the club’s many programs over the last century.
The celebration, set to take place Aug. 24 at the Marshall Convention Center, includes a historic display, a centennial book and a formal banquet featuring guest speaker Rotary International President Mark Maloney from Alabama.
Tickets for the event are now available for purchase online at www.marshallrotary.org or from any Rotary Club member.
David Collins, who chairs the Centennial Celebration Committee, hopes the celebration will bring forward those who have been aided or changed by the many programs that Rotary supports.
“Are you the descendant of a founder? Did you attend a Rotary Youth Leadership camp? Did you receive a Rotary scholarship? Then you should come to the celebration,” Collins said.
Rotary projects carried out or supported by the club have created goodwill and friendships with others, resulting in millions of personal interactions and profound changes in attitude and increased understanding among those affected.
“There are many people out there for whom Marshall Rotary Club has changed their life,” Collins said. “This event will be a chance for them to come forward and thank the Rotary Club.”
Guest Speaker
Celebration speaker Maloney, an Alabama attorney, has been a Rotarian since 1980. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Decatur, Alabama, and served as Governor of District 6860 in 1989-90.
“It is a really big deal for us as a club to have him come here,” Milley K. Johnston-Green, committee member and the club’s third female president, said previously.
Collins reported that Maloney’s attendance is bringing in several outlying club members to the celebration.
“We have about 130 people planning to attend and are expecting 250 people,” he said. “We are hoping the event will be well-represented by the people of Marshall.”
Maloney served as a member of the board of directors of Rotary International in 1999-2001 and as the aide to Jonathan Majiyagbe of Nigeria, the president of Rotary International for 2003-04.
He was a trustee of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International in 2004-08 and was the vice chairman of the trustees in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
Maloney also served four terms as chairman of Rotary International’s Operations Review Committee and was the chairman of the 2014 Sydney Convention Committee and vice chairman of the Rotary Foundation’s Future Vision Committee.
His wife, Gay, also an attorney, is a charter member and past president of the Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak, Alabama. Both are Paul Harris Fellows, benefactors and major donors of The Rotary Foundation and members of its Bequest Society.