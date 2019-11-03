Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus is expanding its offering of night classes for students.
The Industrial Systems — Electrical Specialization program will have its first night cohort starting in January for the spring semester. Students will attend classes two nights a week and during the day on Saturdays.
Nathan Cleveland, TSTC’s associate provost in Marshall, said the program was selected because of industry demand.
“We have more requests to fill jobs than we currently have graduates,” he said. “For a nontraditional student that is working, they can come in the evenings and they can move up further in their job at their current employer.”
The first program to offer night classes on campus, Precision Machining Technology, is thriving this semester and will offer a second night cohort in January.
Danny Nixon, a Precision Machining Technology instructor, said more than half of the 12 students in the program this semester work full time during the day and attend classes four nights a week. The students range in age from 19 to 33, Nixon said.
“They are so mature and willing to learn and attentive,” he said.
For more information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.