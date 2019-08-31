Safety features in the form of texturized centerlines and shoulders will be added to 14 area highways during coming months, according to plans approved in September by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to prevent run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”
Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:
Harrison County
- Farm-to-Market Road 449, from the Gregg County line to Loop 390 (19.1 miles)
- FM 2199, from FM 1998 to FM 31 (6.5 miles)
- FM 1999, from FM 134 to the Louisiana state line (5.4 miles)
Marion County
- FM 248, from the Cass County line to Texas Highway 49 (7.3 miles)
Panola County
FM 2517, from FM 699 to FM 31 (7.5 miles)
Bridge to be replaced on Airlite Road
A small bridge crossing Caney Creek on Airlite Road (County Road 4311) west of Marshall will be replaced this coming year, according to plans approved in August by TxDOT.
“We will be replacing an old bridge crossing Caney Creek with a concrete structure that will handle all legal loads of traffic,” said Ray Brady, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “The new structure will be 24 feet wide with two lanes of traffic.”
The old bridge was narrow with a load limit of 10,000 pounds. A regular TxDOT inspection in July 2018 found problems that required the bridge to be closed to all traffic, cutting off a shortcut for motorists between State Highway 154 and Farm-to-Market Road 449.
Longview Bridge and Road was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $398,057. Under a federal off-system bridge program, federal funds will pay for 80 percent of the cost with TxDOT funding the remainder. A portion, amounting to 7 percent of the cost, will be paid by Harrison County through in-kind labor on other off-system bridges.
Work on the project should begin in November and take about six months to complete, Brady said.
Bridge repairs set on I-20 in Harrison County
Maintenance repairs will be made to bridges on I-20 in western Harrison County during the coming year according to plans approved in August by TxDOT.
“We will be making preventative maintenance repairs bridges on I-20 crossings at Potters and Ferguson Creeks in western Harrison County,” said Brady.
R&G Construction of Marshall was awarded the contract for the construction projects with a bid of $329,387.
Work on the projects should begin in November and take about seven months to complete, Brady said.