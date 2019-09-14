WASKOM — Waskom City Council approved its fiscal year 2019-20 property tax rate at its final public hearing on Tuesday.
The adopted property tax rate will remain at $0.287730 cents per $100 assessed valuation for the purpose of maintenance and operation.
“We kept it the same,” Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said Friday. “By doing that, with the tax valuation going up, it would still allow us to have a little money coming in from the taxes.”
Moore explained before that, after accepting the 2019 certification of taxable value as presented by Chief Appraiser Robert Lisman, the council chose to go with the same tax rate as the current fiscal year instead of the proposed tax rate of $0.280767 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
“Since we had the increase in value … it’ll generate (an estimate of) $15,705 income for the city,” Moore said previously, noting the certification of taxable value showed a new value of $519,610 for Waskom.
At the proposed tax rate, the city wouldn’t have gained any money, he explained.