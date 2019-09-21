Staff Reports
A five-year-old Waskom boy whose mother and her boyfriend were arrested this week by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials on felony charges of injury to a child, has now died.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brandon Fletcher said on Saturday the child died Friday afternoon.
“The body was sent to Southwest Institute of Forensic Science for autopsy,” Fletcher said on Saturday. “Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigators attended the autopsy Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office officials will be meeting with Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain on Monday, as well as doctors, to discuss the autopsy results and criminal charges.”
The child’s injuries were first discovered Tuesday when emergency personnel responded to a call of a child having trouble breathing after reportedly falling off of a porch.
At the scene, first responders discovered massive bruising to the child’s body that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story. Danielle Faulkner, 29, and Larry Prudhomme, 31, both of Waskom, were arrested Wednesday on charges of injury to a child, causing bodily injury — a first degree felony.
“On Tuesday, at approximately 11:54 p.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call of a 5-year-old child having trouble breathing and having a seizure,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Upon arrival at American Plant Road, Faulkner and Purdhomme told deputies and EMS that the child fell off the porch earlier in the night while taking out trash. EMS transported the boy immediately to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he later died.
“While treating him they noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body,” officials indicated. “EMS notified deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch.”
Fletcher said more information will be available on Monday.