The Waskom police and fire departments will host their annual community National Night Out event from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the fire department’s Central Station on Highway 80.
The event provides a unique, safety-focused fun evening for the community and all area citizens are invited to participate. Waskom mayor Jesse Moore will be presenting proclamations to both the police and fire departments.
This is the 36th year that National Night Out has been observed nationwide to promote drug-safe, crime-free communities. All are encouraged to support police, other law enforcement agencies and fire departments in building safer, crime-free communities.
Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided by the Waskom police and fire departments with door prizes donated by individuals, area businesses and organizations will be given away.
A number of local organizations, clubs, churches and businesses will have booths set up and will be distributing free materials to attendees.
Nothing will be sold at the event, which allows people to meet neighbors and the men and women who work daily to keep the community safe.
Those who want to set up booths at the event are asked to reserve space by contacting Marty Vaughan at 903 687-3837 or mlvaughan@shreve.net.
This is the 15th year the Waskom Police and Waskom Fire/EMS have joined together in sponsoring the event in which an estimated 400 persons attend.
Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer and Fire Chief Murf King encourage area resident to participate in this year’s event and to get involved with working with them to make Waskom a safer community for all.