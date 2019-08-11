Staff Reports
The Waskom Volunteer Fire Department is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign on Friday, Aug. 23.
Continuing more than a 20 year tradition, Waskom personnel will conduct this year’s drive from 5-8 p.m. at Spring Market and on Labor Day morning at several Waskom intersections.
Waskom Fire Chief Murf King hopes that Waskom area citizens can raise at least $2,000 for MDA this year.
“Funds raised will help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger,” King stated in a news release.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Waskom Volunteer Fire Department for another year to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases,” MDA Director of Business Development Jennifer Kingery said in a news release. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering and we know that this year’s drive will make this year’s Fill the Boot campaign a success.”
Funds raised through Waskom’s campaign will empower families who inspire everyday Americans to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy to live longer and grow stronger.
Contributions also help fund groundbreaking research and life enhancing programs including support groups, the MDA Care Center at University Health in Shreveport, and send more than 90 children to MDA summer camp Grant Walker at no cost to their families.
MDA also works to raise public awareness about neuromuscular diseases, provides professional and public education and provides care for individuals and empowers families with services and support in hometowns across America.
For more information on MDA and its services, contact Kingery at 318-286-8360 or jkingery@mdausa.org.