A woman who was allegedly found smoking marijuana in the presence of an infant was recently indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence.
According to the indictment, on May 13, the defendant, 31-year-old Courtney Ann Stroud, of Marshall, allegedly placed a child younger than age 15 in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment, by exposing the child to marijuana.
Additionally, an analysis of a specimen of the child’s blood, urine, hair or other bodily substance indicated the presence of marijuana in the child’s body, and the defendant did not voluntarily deliver the child to a designed emergency infant care provider.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, an officer found Stroud committing the crime when he responded to a warrant service at Budget Inn.
“During the warrant service, it was discovered that a female named Courtney Stroud was smoking marijuana with a child of the age 8 months old present in the room,” the probable cause for arrest report states. “It was also discovered that the motel room was enclosed with no open doors or windows to allow the marijuana smoke to escape the room without hurting the child.”
Stroud was booked into the jail for endangering a child with criminal negligence and for possession of marijuana.
INJURY TO A CHILD
In other indictments, Ezekiel Zechariah Malachi Joyner Sr., 24, of Marshall, was indicted for injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury.
According to the indictment, on Dec. 16, 2018, Jones allegedly caused bodily injury to a child younger than age 14 by striking the child in the knee and buttocks with a belt.
According to a probable cause for arrest report, a toddler-age child sustained bruising to the forehead, buttocks, back and swelling to the knee. When questioned by authorities, Joyner made an admission to disciplining the toddler by hitting him approximately five times with a leather belt after seeing the child climb onto the kitchen countertop, displaying a knife.
ESCAPE INDICTMENT
In other indictments, a man who escaped the custody of police while trying to arrest him was indicted for escaping while arrested, a third degree felony.
According to the indictment, on May 27, the defendant, 25-year-old Jimmie Donald Hill, of Jefferson, escaped the custody of a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy while under arrest for burglary of a habitation.
The probable cause of arrest report notes that a wanted Hill was spotted later that day in the 200 block of Woodlawn Oaks Road.
Deputies first searched open land for Hill, to no avail.
After an extensive search, Hill was found inside of a home in the 200 block of Woodlawn Oaks, hiding in the rear bathroom.
The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say that Hill refused repeated commands to exit the bathroom and surrender.
As deputies attempted to place Hill into custody, he allegedly resisted arrested and began pulling away, kicking one deputy in the scrotum and stomach, causing him pain and discomfort; and then reportedly kicked another deputy in the right thigh.
Others indicted for the second June term were:
- Dontrell Jamal Anderson, 25, of Marshall, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Zric Carnel Cherry, 36, of Kilgore, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Lajuan Maria Scott-Curry, 65, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Twanna Gail Martin, 43, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeffery Dewayne Lewis, 51, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Markeuz Taque Slade, 22, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Daryl Lee Ausbrooks, 40, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Amber Jade Dorris, 34, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Justin Alshun Jones, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dezzerick Demar Gaut, 39, of Marshall, possession of marijuana;
- Clifford Riggins, 55, of Searse, Arkansas, driving while intoxicated third or more offense, possession of marijuana;
- Abbigale Michelle Long, 19, of Marshall, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Dvontae Kentreil Hood, 22, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Richar Landaverde, 22, of Kilgore, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of a vehicle; theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Henry Charles Johnson, 30, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Dalton Len Oakes, 22, of Tyler, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000.