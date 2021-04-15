NXTERA Logistics LLC is a transportation industry start-up that has now established their business in Marshall. The new company currently employs seven people but plans to double their employee number over the next year.
The Marshall EDC Board of Directors has finalized a stage gate incentive plan valued at $28,000 to help kickstart the expansion of the business and create more jobs in the local community. An investment of $14,000 will be outlaid initially with the remainder after achieving employment objectives.
“As a start-up, any and all investments and incentives to help growth are welcome,” said Beaux Yerger, Owner of NXTERA. “After working in logistics for 15 years, I decided that now would be the time to apply all the knowledge I have gained over the years and start to build my own brand. Marshall was ideally located to do that with it being in the I-20 corridor at the I-20 and Highway 59 interchange.”
The location in proximity to major commercial highways is one important strategic advantage of Marshall. Transportation and logistics companies use both I-20 and Highway 59 for their regional and national transportation, so NXTERA is located in the perfect place for the industries that they are servicing here in Marshall and throughout the East Texas region.
“One of Marshall’s advantages is its location”, said Rush Harris, Executive Director of Marshall EDC. “In the southern states we are centered along a major thoroughfare of commerce from coast to coast. We are also at a critical junction of transit for goods moving to and from Mexico and the Port of Houston. It makes sense why transportation and distribution will continue to become more prevalent here.”
Beaux Yerger has been in supply chain logistics for over 15 years. He has now expanded upon that industry knowledge to start his own company that offers a reliable and high-quality solution to clients all over the region and the nation. NXTERA transports anything from frac sand to oilfield equipment to more specialized cargo.
Marshall EDC is proud to help foster the growth and employment opportunities of start-up businesses in Marshall. NXTERA has partnered with Marshall EDC to help spur that immediate growth, as well as develop a relationship that might lead to more capital investment as the business continues to grow and expand its future operations.
“Natural gas is starting to rebound with production and commodity pricing forecast to rise.Companies like NXTERA appreciate the cost advantages in Marshall, Texas,and our proximity to the Haynesville Shale. We want to welcome NXTERA and thank them for choosing to locate their new start-up in Marshall.”, said Jeremy Spears, Chairman of the Marshall EDC Board of Directors.
NXTERA is always looking for people to join their network of drivers, but drivers are not the only positions they are looking to hire now.Yerger stated, “NXTERA is looking to hire experienced dispatchers, drivers, owner operators, and mechanics.” If you are interested in working for NXTERA Logistics, visit their website (https://nxteralogistics.com/) for more information.