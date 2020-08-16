JEFFERSON — All aboard! The Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari Park in Jefferson has a new attraction that just pulled into the station this week and it will soon be ready for new riders to jump onboard.
The Lonesome Dove 1955 Express train rolled into the park this week after being specially made and delivered to owner Jimmy Moore at his park that features exotic animals.
“I’ve always loved trains and I have the space out here for one with 315 acres so I found someone in Lufkin who custom made it,” Moore said Saturday.
The 65 ft. long passenger train can fit both children and adults and should be ready for riders later this fall.
“We are still finishing all of the track, which will run almost a mile,” Moore said. “We just got the train safely here this week after hauling it on a 40 ft. trailer.”
The train will be stationed inside the garage onsite, near the safari park’s petting zoo area.
“The track doesn’t run inside the safari park because of the animals but it runs near the petting zoo area,” he said.
Moore said as soon as the track is finished, it must be inspected before the ride attraction can began taking on passengers.
“We hope to have it going by the fall and even though I don’t do the Christmas lights trail out here anymore, we will definitely have the train ride area decorated with Christmas and lights this year,” he said.
The Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari Park features more than 80 animals from 25 different species and allows guests to feed the animals as they drive through. A petting zoo area is also available outside of the park area.
The park is located at 1782 FM 59 North in Jefferson and can be visited online at https://www.facebook.com/LonesomeDoveSafari/ or on its website at https://www.lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com/