JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari and Petting Zoo will soon have a new attraction — a pumpkin patch for guests, just in time for fall.
Guests to the safari can see a total of more than 300 animals in the 65 acres that hold exotic animals, in addition to the petting zoo which houses even more rare and rescued animals.
Visitors can drive through the 65 acre safari and feed animals straight from their hands before exiting and visiting the petting zoo area which houses everything from goats, a kangaroo, peacocks, a Scottish Highland calf, tortoises and more.
The safari park also offers guests a ride around the property on the Lonesome Dove Express train.
The park’s newest Pumpkin Patch attraction will kick off on Oct. 1 and offer many photo opportunities with fall displays, as well as pumpkins in several varieties that will be for available for purchase.
“We’ll be selling a variety including jacks, fairytale and mini pumpkins,” Dina Carroll said Saturday. “The Pumpkin Patch is a great stop for those perfect fall photos.”
The safari, which is open year round, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free for children under three years old and $10 per child ages 4 to 11. Ages 12 and up are $16 per person. A discount is available for first responders, military personnel, educators and seniors.
Food is available for purchase on site for the animals and a gift shop is also available for souvenirs.
To find out more information, visit the safari’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LonesomeDoveSafari or call 903-665-0053.