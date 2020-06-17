The return of the annual Josey Ranch Summer Schools has begun this year, marking the 54th anniversary of the longest running rodeo school in the country.
Owners Martha and R.E. Josey have opened the gates of the Josey Ranch to prepare to host some of the fastest filling calf roping, breakaway, and barrel racing schools in the nation.
The ranch kicked off their summer classes in June when they welcomed 150 barrel racing students and 100 calf roping and breakaway students to their annual barrel racing, calf roping and breakaway week long schools.
The Josey roping staff is comprised entirely of former students that got their start here over 30 years ago. Instructors include Chad Henry, Agriculture Professor at Northeast Texas Community College, and Jeb Barney, manager at Mark West Energy, along with Cheyenne Harper, Maverick Harper, Kincade Henry, Spence Barney, Bryce Barney, Amber Crawford, Ramey Walther, and Keely Henry many of whom are actively competing on the pro rodeo circuit.
“Our ropers jumped right in and back into the box to rope calves the first night of the school. This allowed instructors to gauge what each student needed to work on for the rest of the week. Throughout the day, students alternated from working on their roping technique on the ground, to putting their practice into action roping live calves with one-on-one instruction from our world class instructors,” said Ranch Marketing Manager Madison Bruce.
While the roping students were chasing calves in the roping alley, Bruce said the barrel racing students were chasing barrels in the arena. Martha Josey and her team mentored students on the pattern daily, training the students on the fundamentals of barrel racing and focusing on getting each student to the next level during individual work.
With three different arenas, as well as demonstrations around the ranch, barrel racing students learned about winning techniques, slow work drills and proper equipment.
Though the week was packed with valuable instruction, Bruce said there was still plenty of time for a shaving cream fight, a talent show, and the infamous Josey Snipe Hunt.
The 27th Annual Josey Reunion Barrel Race in just a few short weeks. For those under 20 years old, the 40th Annual Josey Jr. World Barrel Race will go to the top of their calendar.
“During a time in our world when negativity is rampant, the Josey Ranch remains a beacon of hope, positivity, and joy,” Bruce said. “Seeing the smiles on these student’s faces puts things into perspective and makes those that love rodeo forever grateful for the opportunity to drive across that famous Josey Ranch cattle guard.”
Two more barrel racing clinics are planned at the ranch with year, one June 26 through June 28 and one July 3 through July 5.
Josey Ranch will also host its annual Josey Reunion 4D Barrel Race and Josey Junior World 4D Barrel Race.
For more information on these events go to www.barrelracers.com/HOME/Home.html