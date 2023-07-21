The Central Perks café in downtown Marshall announced this week that owners Robert and Deb Sorich were planning to retire at the end of next month and close the restaurant.
The couple announced that the final day of business at the restaurant location will be Aug. 31 this year, with a community retirement party planned for Sept. 1 — which will be the restaurant’s last day of food service.
“We thank all of our loyal customers and fans that have become friends over the years,” the couple said during the announcement.
The restaurant has been a staple of the downtown community for over a decade, located inside of the historical Wiesman building located at 211 N. Washington St. in Marshall.
Known for lunchtime eats, such as signature sandwiches, salads and much more, the restaurant has been operating within the community for many years. Not only through serving lunch to the community, but also through catering and offering Central Perks as a space for a wide range of community programs.
Everyone from local to national politicians, the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, the Marshall Arts League and more have held space within the restaurant thanks to the Sorich family allowing use of community space.
The community is encouraged to join the Sorich family for their retirement party on Sept. 1 at the restaurant, where they will serve food for the last time before the space is transformed into its next use.
More information on what, if any, new business will be added to the Central Perk’s space within the Wiesman Center has not yet been made available.