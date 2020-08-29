For nearly three decades, two former city leaders and family friends, Ed Hoffman and Lee Chapman, have participated in a special birthday card exchange, gifting the same card 56 times between the two of them.
“When she and her husband, John, moved to Australia, she sent me this card on recycled paper,” Hoffman said, recalling how the gesture first began.
“I saved it, sent it back to her on her birthday and then she saved it 11 months and sent it back to me and then it started going back and forth,” he continued.
The sentiment continued through various relocations and moves in order to maintain the continuity.
“They moved back to Houston a few years later and sent it again, kept it and then I sent it back, and then they rented a home in England for a while, so it’s been back and forth from England,” Hoffman shared. “They also have a condo in Florida, so it’s been in Florida and back.”
Chapman, who started the exchange back in 1993, picked a card that expressed not only birthday sentiments on the front, but her love for the environment.
The card, which boasts an illustration of nature, befittingly states: “Happy birthday! By sending you this card that is printed on recycled paper, I am expressing an interest not only in your birthday, but in environmental issues as well.”
Chapman served as the city’s Clean City Committee co-chairwoman back in the ‘80s. As co-chair, she helped the city of Marshall clinch a $50,000 prize in a statewide cleanup contest, which was organized by Keep Texas Beautiful Inc., during the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration.
Local Sesquicentennial Beautification Chairwoman was Mildred Carlile. She along with Chapman were top winners of Marshall’s inaugural Beautify Marshall Awards Luncheon for their role in Marshall’s clean city campaign.
“She’s an environmentalist,” said Hoffman, sharing how Chapman also loved portraying as “Mother Earth” to schoolchildren to teach them about the environment.
Thus, “she did this on recycled paper and in the interest of environmental efforts as well,” he said of the birthday card that they continue to exchange.
The exchange has not only been fun, but an innovative way to advocate for the protection of the environment, which was an interest both Chapman and Hoffman shared as members of the city’s Clean City Committee.
“We moved to Marshall in 1983 or ‘84 and met Ed and (wife) Cathy through the newcomers club,” said Chapman, who is a South Africa native. “In 1986 was Texas Sesquicentennial where cities across Texas were competing for the Governor’s Achievement Award.”
Mark White was governor of Texas, at the time. Chapman said it was through the auspices of the Keep Texas Beautiful program that cities were encouraged to “clean up their act” as they welcomed dignitaries into town.
Thus, “the committee was formed,” said Chapman.
The committee led with the charge to “reduce, reuse and recycle.” Chapman and Hoffman worked on several projects together as part of the effort.
“We combined on a number of projects including floats on a parade for Fireant Festival and we were both into recycling, reusing and cleaning up, so when it was his birthday, I figured it would just be a fun card,” said Chapman. “He decided to send it back to me.”
Maintaining Tradition
Hoffman is impressed with how the card has survived 56 exchanges, from 1993 to the present, and has only gotten misplaced twice — between 2012 and 2013 — when Chapman moved back to Houston from Australia.
“I don’t move around like she does, but she moves, and manages to keep the card in all these moves,” said Hoffman, expounding how amazing that is.
Since Chapman’s birthday is in June and Hoffman’s is in May, he only has to keep up with it briefly before sending it back to Chapman in time for her special day.
“I have to look after the wretched thing for 11 months, and he only gets to look out for it for a couple of weeks,” Chapman teased.
“You can see, Ed, and an arrow pointing to ‘‘20’ down here,” Hoffman said, noting their last exchange in 2020. “Now that’s the last time I sent it to her. Now next time she will cross me off and put her name on it.”
In addition to dates that are written and marked off every year, the friends leave their signatures and short sentiments such as toasting to good health and aiming to keep the exchange going for another 50 years.
“Let’s hope we do this for 50 more years,” Chapman wrote one year.
“Ok! But we’d better write smaller!” Hoffman joked.
In 2020, they wrote “more than ½ way there!!”
Hoffman said the card exchange is an activity they look forward to doing every year as each of them mark their birthdays.
“It’s a long-standing friendship,” said Chapman.
“We have kept the United States post service in the black,” she teased.
“We look forward to it,” said Hoffman. “She’ll mail it to me, next May, providing we’re still here.”