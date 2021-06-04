Longtime Marion County Democratic Chair Ricky Harrington recently announced his resignation of the position after nearly two decades of service.
“I just felt like the time was right,” Harrington said Thursday, noting he’s served as the local county party chair for 17 years.
“I’m exploring my political options,” he shared of his future endeavors.
Harrington tendered his resignation last Wednesday, May 26. The local party’s executive committee has appointed Willie “Maurice” Jones, of Marion County, as the new party chair.
Harrington expressed his appreciation to county residents for entrusting him to serve the office for several consecutive years.
“I appreciate all the trust that the party and residents have instilled in me all those years,” Harrington said Thursday.
He also thanked them for their assistance throughout the years. Harrington looks forward to being of more service in the community in other potential capacities.
“I look forward to serving them in the near future,” said Harrington.