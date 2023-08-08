Nineteen years ago when the doors officially opened on Central Perks in downtown Marshall, owners Rob and Deb Sorich hit the ground running, never taking a moment to officially host a grand opening or ribbon cutting ceremony for the business.
This week, to celebrate the couple’s retirement, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted that ribbon cutting ceremony for the couple during their retirement party, saying goodbye to the business and cutting the ribbon into retirement.
“I always say our story is because two people fell in love,” Deb Sorich said, “We purchased this with no background and jumped in with both feet. We put every penny we had into it, and we created this.”
The Sorich family says theirs is a story based on love, when Deb and Rob first met and decided to take a leap of faith opening a business together with zero restaurant ownership experience.
Rob said that the couple based the business off of what they would like to see in restaurants they visit, and have been blessed with luck and success over the past two decades.
“It has been a pleasure serving everyone all these years,” Rob said.
During the event, community members gathered at the business to thank the couple for their years of service, as well as share any special memories they had of visiting the Sorich family and Central Perks.
From first dates to dedicated lunch time hang outs to the first place someone visits when they move to Marshall, dozens of community members shared their personal stories of the restaurant and how it has impacted life here in Marshall.
“We are starting out retirement with faith, just like we started this business,” Rob said.
The couple added that they planned to spend their retirement spending more time with their grandchildren, taking them on trips, to sporting events, church and more.
“These are some of our plans,” Deb said, gesturing to four of her grandchildren present at the restaurant, “They are more than enough to keep us busy.”
The last day of food service for the restaurant was Aug. 4, though a number of other items including furniture, is on sale now at the restaurant and through the business’s Facebook page.