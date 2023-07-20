When the late Jerry Payne came to Marshall ISD to take over the struggling band program, there was no such thing as the Big Red Pride, and Marshall’s program has less than 100 student members.
Throughout his 25 years in the district, Payne was responsible for the transformation of the band program and the hundreds of students he served over the years.
“We all called ourselves Jerry’s Kids, and that’s what everyone wanted to be, was Jerry’s Kids,” former MHS Band President and Student Body President Stephanie McGee Mays said. “He really made sure it was a family atmosphere, we were all family to him.”
Payne died July 17 at his home in Hallsville. He was 87.
Payne was a graduate of Bolton High School and Northwestern State University, where he earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. He first began teaching at Alexandria Junior High School and Alexandria Senior High School in Louisiana before serving as director of bands at Northwestern.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961, according to his obituary.
During his 45-year education career, Payne was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Hall of Fame and the Texas Music Educators Hall of Fame. He was named a distinguished alumni in the field of music at Northwestern State University’s Creative and Performing Arts Hall of Fame.
Payne joined Marshall ISD as band director in 1977 and retired in 2002.
For many, their story with Payne began when they joined the band at Marshall High School. Anthony Robinson, longtime percussion instructor and Payne’s successor as director of the band, remembered his first day at work.
Payne had spent the summer months prior gathering a team of music instructors that he knew mainly from his time at Northwestern University, where Robinson and Payne graduated.
“We were all a big Northwestern family there, and we all had the same teaching philosophy and had been instructed by the same people,” Robinson remembered.
He was himself encouraged by Payne to leave a lucrative position in another school district to move to Marshall and work with him in the band, making the jump based on Payne’s recommendation and spending the next 30 years working in the area.
When Payne and Robinson arrived on that first day of band rehearsal, plans were set for the band to meet after school. As the time for practice came and went, students were still ambling outside and not making their way into the classroom, according to Robinson.
That was when Payne laid down the lawn, kicking most of the late students out of band and getting everyone’s attention.
“I remember going ‘What are you doing?’ and he said, ‘I am getting their attention,’” Robinson said, adding that Payne was right. Around two thirds of the students kicked out of the class rejoined, with a renewed interest in band and more of a readiness to work.
That was the attitude that Payne brought to his teaching, with Robinson saying in just a few years Payne was able to bring the school district’s performance scores, graded from 1 as the highest to 5 as the lowest, from 3’s to 1’s in all categories.
“He was always a down to earth instructor,” Robinson said, “He knew what needed to be done; he was the best of the best.”
Payne is remember fondly by 25 years of students, including Mays, who not only worked with Payne as a student but became a longtime family friend.
“He was the community dad, he was everyone’s dad really,” she said, “He just had an incredible presence.”
Mays said she remembers Payne for his wonderful sense of humor, and the way he was able to keep up with students and their lives, teaching them without making them feel like they were being taught.
Mays remembered during Payne’s retirement party at MHS she was able to reach out to and hear back from tons of students who he taught in other districts, including in Louisiana, adding that they all remember and love him just as those students from Marshall do.
Some, though, not only go to know Payne as a father figure in school but actually got to call him dad, with his daughter Jeannie Weaver sharing that her father was the greatest man she will ever know.
“If you ask anyone who knew Jerry Payne, they would likely tell you that he was those things, too. If not Daddy, he was a father figure or influential male role model. He was a great friend with a million dollar smile, and a bucket full of fun and good humor! He believed in you, and would challenge you. He would put things in front of you that you didn’t know you were capable of, but somehow he knew you could conquer. He was patient, kind, loving, non-judgmental… traits that my Heavenly Father offered him and he then exercised with others,” Weaver said.
She said that her father instilled in her a true love of music, among the other millions of life lessons he passed on throughout the years.
“I don’t know how my life will be the same without him, or how music will be as sweet, but I know I will see him again in eternity! Until I join you, keep that sweet music going and keep them laughing as you tell your stories,” Weaver said.
Marshall ISD officials also mourned the loss of Payne this week, with their official Facebook account reading: “Marshall ISD is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former band director Dr. Jerry Payne. Dr. Payne was the band director at Marshall High School for 25 years and established the Big Red Pride. He was loved by the Maverick Family and will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts at this time.”
North Western University also honored Payne previously with a recognition in its Center for Performing Arts Hall of Fame, as well as with an official endowment scholarship in his name.