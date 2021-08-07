The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) recently received the resignation of presiding board president Linda Ryan Thomas due to health reasons.
Thomas, of Longview, was reappointed in March by Gov. Greg Abbott for a term that was set to expire Feb. 1, 2022.
Thomas is a general partner at Butter Ryan Partners, Ltd. and serves on various transportation boards, including the Texas Department of Transportation’s I20 and I30 East Texas Corridor Advisory Committees, as well as the East Texas Council of Governments Rural Planning Organization.
She has served in the role as NET RMA chair since Jan. 18, 2012, after her Dec. 6, 2011, appointment by then Gov. Rick Perry.
NET RMA Executive Director, Glenn Green, recently announced the resignation to board members. Green informed the board that, in accordance with the NET RMA bylaws, Vice Chair Gary Halbrooks will assume the duties and exercise the authority and powers of chairman, pending the governor’s appointment of a successor.
In her resignation letter to Gov. Abbott, Thomas notes how she’s served the position with pride since January 2012.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the Governor of the State of Texas in this capacity,” she wrote. “I am proud of the accomplishments that the organization has made since its inception.
“I treasure my time with elected officials, board members and staff under the outstanding leadership of Executive Director Glenn Green,” Thomas said.
According to the Office of the Governor, the Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision created to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, expand or extend transportation projects in 14 counties in northeast Texas.
The regional mobility authorities in Texas were implemented under former Gov. Perry’s administration to help fund transportation projects through toll funds.
In 2018, NET RMA officially presented the Harrison County Commissioners Court with a life-sized $150,000 check to assist the county with the construction of the proposed US 59/I-369/I-69 relief route through Marshall.
This was the first time for Harrison County to receive the grant award. NET RMA utilizes revenue received off Toll 49 to benefit projects in the community and region.
NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represent each of the 14-member counties, which includes Harrison, Gregg, Panola, Smith and Rusk. NET RMA’s mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in the regional area.