Harrison County officials helped capture a suspect that led officers in pursuit from Gladewater to Harrison County.
The suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Michael Williams, of Longview, was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County jail for evading arrest with a vehicle.
“On September 24th at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a Gladewater PD unit was in pursuit of a Black 2001 Nissan Xterra,” officials with HCSO indicated in a press release. “The unit advised that he was terminating the pursuit and the vehicle was last seen on southbound on Loop 281 in Longview.”
A short time later, a HCSO unit traveling northbound on Loop 281 observed the described black Nissan Xterra traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
“The deputy then observed the vehicle run a red light at Loop 281 at I-20,” HCSO officials said. “The deputy activated his red and blue emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle for the observed traffic violations when the vehicle fled.”
The deputy pursued the vehicle at a high rate of speed eastbound on Farm-to-Market Road 968. After an approximate 10-mile pursuit, a Texas DPS Trooper deployed spike strips at FM 968 and FM 3251.
“The spike strip was successfully deployed and the pursuit ended at FM 968 and Craig Road,” officials said.