“All I remember is, I picked it up and I just started hitting her. Once I realized what I did, I knew I had to come turn myself in,” is what Billy Ray Marsh is heard telling then-investigating officer, Lt. Floyd Duncan, the morning Marsh killed his wife with a hammer.
A jury of 12 viewed Marsh’s videotaped confession on Tuesday as the punishment phase of his murder trial kicked off in the 71st Judicial Courtroom, with Judge Brad Morin presiding.
Marsh, 48, pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the March 29, 2019 death of his wife, 40-year-old Key’Ocea Marsh. According to the indictment, Marsh killed his wife by hitting her multiple times in the head with a hammer.
His trial is the first felony murder trial since March 2020 when Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain tried former Longview resident Brian Keith Woods for two counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter, in which Woods received a 35-year sentence — the maximum 20 years for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a maximum 10 years for the first count of intoxication assault and five years for the second count of intoxication assault. Also, in that case, which was the last felony murder trial right before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin ordered that the sentences be served consecutively.
Confession
During Tuesday’s punishment trial of Billy Ray Marsh, jurors viewed a videotape of Marsh’s confession taken at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a couple of hours after he killed his wife.
Officers first learned about the incident when Marsh came to the sheriff’s office around 7 a.m. that day to speak to investigators about his actions, and turn himself in. He was escorted to Lt. Duncan’s office where Marsh made an admission to killing his wife.
“I asked Mr. Marsh what he needed to speak with me about. Marsh stated that he believes he just killed his wife,” Duncan wrote in his arrest report.
Duncan ended the conversation at that point and escorted Marsh to the Criminal Investigation Division Office’s interview room for a recorded interview and a reading of Marsh’s Miranda rights.
Waiving his Miranda rights, Marsh told police that he used a claw hammer, striking his wife about five times in the head, as she lay in their bed inside of their home at Big Oaks Mobile Home Park, located in the 3300 block of Lansing Switch Road, right outside of Hallsville.
Deputies dispatched to the location and found a deceased black female on the bed inside of the residence. Marsh was subsequently placed under arrest and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of murder.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced the victim deceased at the scene and ordered an autopsy.
In his videotaped confession, Marsh claimed his action was fueled by alleged infidelity he learned about approximately a month prior. The defendant alleged at trying to save his marriage.
“She felt like I didn’t like her or something. That’s not true. We talked. I said I don’t want a divorce. I want to work on our marriage,” Marsh said in his videotaped interview. “Even though I was hurting, I said we can get past it.”
Marsh said after learning that the two were allegedly still communicating he tried harder to save his marriage.
“I wanted our marriage to work,” he said, sharing he bought a bouquet of roses and a basketful of Bath and Body Works, along with a card to demonstrate his commitment.
He became enraged, he claimed, after his wife allegedly told him she was still torn between both men and also had dinner with a different guy in Tyler.
“It just ripped my heart out; and then I just did this,” Marsh said of his decision to take a hammer and fatally harm his wife.
“I hit her in the head with a hammer,” he said, expounding that he hit her about four or five times with the flat part of a claw hammer.
Marsh described how his victim gasped for air as she fought to breathe.
“I was like, ‘Oh, Lord, what have I done…’ I didn’t realize I had done it until I done it,” he said in his videotaped confession.
He said when he realized what he did, he called his sister to come and take him to turn himself in at the sheriff’s office.
Marsh noted that he and his wife of seven years didn’t have any children together, but she was a mother of four adult children, and the youngest, a 19-year-old son at the time, lived with them, as well as her 16-year-old nephew.
He said her nephew was at the home sleep when the murder occurred. Her son had just left to get something to eat.
Reiterating what sparked his actions, Marsh claimed to be triggered by the alleged extramarital relationship.
“It was like the things she was saying that upset me about the other guy,” he said. “Knowing how she felt about the other guy because I felt like we were going to get our marriage back on track.”
“I apologized,” he said. “I said I should’ve been more of a husband to you. It hurt me, but it was true,” he said. “I was going above and beyond to prove to her I can show her that I love her.”
Marsh said he had just been intimate with his wife the night he killed her. He said the two had gone to sleep after a night of intimacy and talking. He said he woke up about 2 a.m. because he was sweaty. She woke up around the same time to go the restroom.
“We laid there and talked to like 3 (a.m.), almost 4 (a.m.),” he said.
His wife then went back to sleep. Marsh said that’s when he took the hammer around 4:30 a.m., repeatedly hitting her on the head as she rested on her stomach.
“I can’t believe I did it,” he said.
“Initially, I was thinking I was going in to give her a kiss,” he said on his videotaped confession as he buried his head in his hands.
When asked by Lt. Duncan if he was the one that had pulled the covers over the victim’s body, Marsh said he assisted the victim in pulling the covers over herself.
“She was moving. It was like her hand pulled the sheet up over her and I pulled the comforter up to her,” he said in his confession.
Testimony
Testifying on the stand Tuesday, Duncan said when interviewing murder suspects, he tries to determine whether or not the action was pre-meditated or an act of sudden passion. He noted that Marsh didn’t render aid nor call 9-1-1 for help.
“You can tell he was not totally broken down upset,” Duncan testified. “He kept (making) excuses (about) why he did this.”
Marsh’s court-appointed attorney, Coke Solomon, indicated that Marsh showed remorse and went straight to the sheriff’s office to turn himself in.
Representing the state, Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood noted that the defendant is a registered sex offender, who was convicted in August 2004 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old victim.
Testifying for the state, Carmisha Mayfield, the victim’s second cousin, described Key’Ocea Marsh as a workaholic, working multiple jobs as a certified nursing assistant, travel agent, insurance agent and tax preparer to take care of her family, as she was the sole provider.
She was also the mediator of their family, comedic, compassionate and loved to cook.
“She would be the one everyone called,” said Mayfield.
Mayfield noted that the victim’s children were having a rough time with their mother’s murder, and trying to cope.
Mayfield additionally testified about a history of abuse the defendant had with her cousin. In 2012, she said the two were in a physical altercation in which the defendant had beaten Key’Ocea up, blackening her eyes and breaking her nose to the point her eyes needed reconstruction.
To illustrate, the jury was shown pictures of Key’Ocea’s injuries from the 2012 incident.
“I personally myself could see a difference,” the cousin said of the couple’s relationship, sharing that Key’Ocea wanted a divorce from the defendant.
The trial continues at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, in the 71st Judicial District Court.