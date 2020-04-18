A Longview man, who was arrested and jailed for 143 days after allegedly being mistaken for a drug dealer, has filed a lawsuit in Marshall’s federal court against two Central Texas counties and their law enforcement agencies.
The plaintiff, James Matthew Robinson, filed the lawsuit Thursday against Hamilton County and Burnet County. Also listed as defendants are: Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway; Hamilton jail administrator John Rathburn; Hamilton investigator Ray Miller; Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd; Burnet Chief Deputy Mike Cummings; and Burnet jail administrator Matt Kimbler.
Robinson is being represented by New York attorney Ty Clevenger, who is formerly of Longview.
“I’m already hearing from people in Hamilton County who report similar experiences, so I have more leads to track down,” Clevenger told the News Messenger Friday.
Clevenger said he sent a letter in April 2019 to the Hamilton officials about the mistaken identity case and not making a timely effort to resolve the issue, so that his client’s name could be cleared.
As a result, he said his client has been unable to find work because of the unresolved felony drug charge on his record.
“Meanwhile, the longer this drags out, the stronger the civil rights case becomes,” Clevenger said he’s warned the county officials.
The Claims
According to the lawsuit, on Feb. 15, 2018, the plaintiff, Robinson, was charged with selling heroin in Hamilton, based on the sworn affidavit of Hamilton investigator, Miller.
According to the affidavit, Miller met with an individual named “Matt” at a Sonic in Hamilton on Sept. 28, 2016 and agreed to purchase an “eight ball” of heroin for $236.
“Defendant Miller testified that he determined that ‘Matt’ was the plaintiff, James Matthew Robinson, by looking at law enforcement records,” the lawsuit states. “In reality, the plaintiff had never set foot in Hamilton County, but Defendant Miller mistook the Plaintiff for someone with a similar name and appearance.”
The lawsuit notes that Miller’s affidavit alleges that “Matt” provided the undercover investigator with a cell phone number to complete their drug transaction.
“If Defendant Miller had checked that cell phone number, he would have learned that it belonged to a flooring company in Austin, and that the plaintiff had never worked for that company,” the lawsuit argues. “Likewise, if Defendant Miller had run the license plate on the vehicle that ‘Matt’ was driving, he would have learned that the plaintiff had no connection to that vehicle. Instead, the vehicle belonged to a friend of the real ‘Matt,’ a fact that the plaintiff was able to determine by looking at the friend’s Facebook page.”
As a result of the alleged mistaken identity, the plaintiff was charged with numerous other criminal offenses as part of Sheriff Caraway’s highly publicized “Operation Ice Storm” meth and heroin bust in Hamilton, the lawsuit alleges.
“Shortly after “Operation Ice Storm” was publicized, a friend of the plaintiff’s then-girlfriend saw the plaintiff’s photograph on a Facebook post about ‘Operation Ice Storm,’ and she sent word to the plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.
That’s when the plaintiff called the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and informed investigator Miller that he had never set foot in Hamilton County and that he believed they had a case of mistaken identity.
“Defendant Miller insisted that the plaintiff needed to turn himself in for arrest anyway,” the lawsuit alleges. “Defendant Miller still made no attempt to confirm that the plaintiff was ‘Matt,’ the person responsible for the illegal drug transaction.”
Thus, on May 23, 2018, the plaintiff was arrested while visiting friends in Upshur County. About eight days later, Hamilton jail administrator Rathburn arrived in Upshur County and transported Robinson to the Burnet County Jail.
“The plaintiff informed Rathburn and numerous Burnet County jail employees that he had never set foot in Hamilton County, and he had certainly never sold any drugs there,” the lawsuit states.
And despite state law, plaintiff was never arraigned before a judge, and was held more than 90 days without indictment.
On or about Oct. 3, 2018, after the plaintiff cited Article 17.151 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure regarding release because of delay Burnet County officials finally contacted Hamilton County officials, the lawsuit states.
“Nonetheless, the defendants did not release the plaintiff from custody until October 12, 2018,” the lawsuit notes. “The plaintiff spent a total of 142 days in custody, at least 52 more days than allowed by state law.”
“Since the plaintiff was being detained pursuant to a contract with Hamilton County, defendants Caraway and Rathburn likewise had a duty to ensure that the plaintiff was not detained beyond 90 days, but they too failed to supervise the performance of Defendant Boyd and his staff in Burnet County,” the lawsuit contends.
The lawsuit further notes that, in the criminal case, the district attorney confirmed to the plaintiff’s criminal defense attorney in February 2019 that the cell phone number and license plate belonging to “Matt” could be traced to someone with a similar name and appearance.
Despite those facts, the Hamilton County officials still made no attempt to exonerate Robinson and arrest the real “Matt,” the lawsuit alleges.
“If they had arrested the real “Matt” at that point, they would have implicitly admitted that the plaintiff was wrongfully arrested and detained. That would have embarrassed Caraway and his department, so instead they just left the charge pending against the plaintiff,” the lawsuit argues.
Clevenger said the charge against the plaintiff effectively lapsed on Sept. 28, 2019 because the defendants failed to secure an indictment within three years of the offense.
“Likewise, the real ‘Matt’ cannot be charged because of the limitations bar,” the attorney said. “To this day, Defendant Caraway, Defendant Miller and the district attorney have not made any attempt to clear the plaintiff’s name.
“The plaintiff brings claims against the defendants because they violated his rights guaranteed by the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments,” said Clevenger. “The plaintiff was arrested and detained without probable cause and without due process.”
The lawsuit alleges that investigator Miller failed to conduct a reasonable investigation before seeking an arrest warrant for the plaintiff, and he refused to investigate further even after he was told that the plaintiff had never set foot in Hamilton County.
“(Sheriff) Caraway ratified the wrongful arrest and detention and conspired with defendant Miller to cover it up,” the lawsuit alleges. “Defendants Caraway and Miller are liable because the wrongful arrest and detention of the plaintiff caused significant harm to his reputation.”
Robinson is seeking actual damages, costs, and attorney fees from all of the defendants, as well as punitive damages.