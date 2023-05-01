A Longview man died Friday evening after his motorcycle crashed north of Hallsville, the Texas Department of Public safety said.
Jason P. Butler, 55, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said.
Troopers were called around 4:50 p.m. Friday to FM 450 about six miles north of Hallsville. A preliminary investigation shows that Butler was traveling south on FM 450 just north of Nelson Road at "a speed unsafe to negotiate an upcoming curve" when he collided with a road sign, Albritton said.
Butler was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregg Greer.